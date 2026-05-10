Coworker’s Sudden Weight Loss and Missing Tooth Spark Concern at Work

Ignoring health problems can lead to serious consequences.

The following story involves a man who noticed that his coworker was missing a tooth.

Over time, he also noticed that this coworker had lost a lot of weight and had gotten sick.

Now, he’s grown increasingly concerned as his condition has visibly worsened and his hygiene has declined.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My coworker is rotting away About two years ago, my coworker showed up to work with a missing front tooth. He did not say anything about it. He just acted normal. When I asked him about it, he said he was fixing his car one night and a tool fell on his face. It knocked his tooth out. He did not want to go get it fixed yet. He had some problems with another tooth. He wanted to wait and get them both fixed at the same time.

This employee noticed that his coworker was missing almost all of his front teeth.

Fast forward to today, he is missing almost all his front teeth. He has lost a lot of weight. He looks almost down to the bone. He is a heavy smoker and has a really bad cough. It sometimes sounds like he is going to throw up.

He also noticed that he smells.

He is not eating healthy. All I can see is what he eats for lunch, though. He is always seen with sugary drinks. He never has any fruit. He is also not very clean. He sometimes smells really bad, like poop. He has really bad bowel movements daily. I know this because he never cleans up after himself after going to the toilet.

He’s worried about his coworker’s health.

I am worried about him. He still lives with his parents. They are really nice people. If he is sick, I hope they are there for him.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives a useful idea.

The dude sounds pretty sick, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Sometimes, a missing tooth is a sign that everything else might be falling apart, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.