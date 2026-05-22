Devoted Owners Reveal the Clever Way They Help Their Constipated Cat Find Instant Relief

Hey, cats get constipated, too!

And these folks know all about it!

A viral TikTok video features a cat named Gus and how his owners help him out with his problem.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Nightly ritual to help cure my cat’s chronic constipation.”

Gus laid on his back and the couple both had their hands on his stomach and pushed and rolled him around.

They both said, “Poop” over and over as Gus purred loudly.

The video’s caption reads, “He loves it.”

Check out the video.

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Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Well, whatever works…