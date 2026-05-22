May 22, 2026 at 4:49 am

Devoted Owners Reveal the Clever Way They Help Their Constipated Cat Find Instant Relief

by Matthew Gilligan

cat getting belly rubs

TikTok/@gusbepoopin

Hey, cats get constipated, too!

And these folks know all about it!

A viral TikTok video features a cat named Gus and how his owners help him out with his problem.

cat getting belly rubs

TikTok/@gusbepoopin

The video’s text overlay reads, “Nightly ritual to help cure my cat’s chronic constipation.”

Gus laid on his back and the couple both had their hands on his stomach and pushed and rolled him around.

cat getting belly rubs

TikTok/@gusbepoopin

They both said, “Poop” over and over as Gus purred loudly.

The video’s caption reads, “He loves it.”

cat getting belly rubs

TikTok/@gusbepoopin

Check out the video.

@gusbepoopin

He loves it. 🧡 Follow along to see if today is a Poop Day or a No Poop Day! (Don’t worry. That blanket from @Lesure Pet is waterproof and machine washable 😘) #gusbepoopin #catconstipation #megacolon #chronicconstipation #cathealth

♬ original sound – Gus Be Poopin’ 💩

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.58.11 AM Devoted Owners Reveal the Clever Way They Help Their Constipated Cat Find Instant Relief

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.58.25 AM Devoted Owners Reveal the Clever Way They Help Their Constipated Cat Find Instant Relief

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.58.50 AM Devoted Owners Reveal the Clever Way They Help Their Constipated Cat Find Instant Relief

Well, whatever works…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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