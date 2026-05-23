May 23, 2026 at 2:46 am

Dog Owner Feels Guilty After Realizing She Forgot Something Important for Her Pet

by Matthew Gilligan

dog laying on ground

TikTok/@__teezo__

If only our dogs could talk and tell us how they really feel…

I’m assuming that the owner of the dog you’re about to meet in this viral TikTok video felt that way after they felt bad after seeing what their pooch was up to on a pet camera.

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@__teezo__

The dog in the video is a Dachshund named Teezo.

The text overlay reads, “Checking on my puppy while at work and realized I forgot to put his ramp back so he could be on the couch.”

Teezo was sitting on a pillow on the floor.

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@__teezo__

This poor guy!

He had to hang out on the floor all day!

The video’s caption reads, “The worst mom.”

dog laying on floor

TikTok/@__teezo__

Here’s the video.

@__teezo__

the worst mom😭😭 #dauchshundsoftiktok #puppy #myshayla #dachshund #weinerdog

♬ son original – s8rinax

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.01.56 PM Dog Owner Feels Guilty After Realizing She Forgot Something Important for Her Pet

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.02.51 PM Dog Owner Feels Guilty After Realizing She Forgot Something Important for Her Pet

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.03.11 PM Dog Owner Feels Guilty After Realizing She Forgot Something Important for Her Pet

She won’t make that mistake again!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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