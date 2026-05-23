Dog Owner Feels Guilty After Realizing She Forgot Something Important for Her Pet

If only our dogs could talk and tell us how they really feel…

I’m assuming that the owner of the dog you’re about to meet in this viral TikTok video felt that way after they felt bad after seeing what their pooch was up to on a pet camera.

The dog in the video is a Dachshund named Teezo.

The text overlay reads, “Checking on my puppy while at work and realized I forgot to put his ramp back so he could be on the couch.”

Teezo was sitting on a pillow on the floor.

This poor guy!

He had to hang out on the floor all day!

The video’s caption reads, “The worst mom.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

She won’t make that mistake again!