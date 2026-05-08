Electronics Store Workers Noticed a Customer Who Always Asked for Demos but Never Made a Purchase

Fact: if your job requires you to deal with the general public, chance are pretty good that you’re gonna deal with some interesting characters.

In this story, a worker at an electronics store talked about a customer who liked to spend his time in a most unusual way.

Take a look at what they had to say.

The loneliest customer in the electronics section. “I’ve been working at a mid-size electronics store for about three years now. We get all kinds of people, the usual stuff, but there’s this one regular I think about a lot. His name I obviously can’t share but we all called him “the professor” among ourselves because he always came in wearing the same brown cardigan and carrying a little notepad.

This guy wanted a lot of info…

Every single week, sometimes twice a week, he’d walk straight to the smart home section and ask whoever was nearby to explain how the devices worked. Voice assistants, smart bulbs, thermostats, you name it. Full demonstrations, lots of questions, very engaged. For the first few months different people on the team kept giving him the full walkthrough each time not realizing he’d already had it. Multiple times. I personally explained the same smart speaker to him at least four times before it clicked. One slow Tuesday, I finally asked him gently if he’d ever thought about buying one of the devices since he seemed so interested.

This was odd…

He got quiet for a second, smiled, and said “oh I don’t really need any of that, my apartment is small and I live alone”. Then he asked if I had time to show him how the video doorbell worked. I showed him the doorbell. Took about twenty minutes. He asked good questions and wrote some things in his notepad. Before he left he shook my hand and said it was very helpful and that he’d see me next week. He did come back the next week. I was off that day but my coworker mentioned him. Apparently he asked about the doorbell again. We never pushed a sale. Not once. Some of the managers noticed and let it go without saying anything which I think says something nice about the people I work with. He stopped coming in about four months ago. I don’t know why and I try not to think about it too much.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like this guy just wanted someone to talk to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who didn’t want to make a required appointment in order to purchase a new phone.