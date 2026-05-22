May 22, 2026 at 2:46 am

Dog Placed in Laundry Basket to Stop Him Annoying His Brother, but It Doesn’t Go as Planned

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a laundry basket

TikTok/@itsteddyburr

Folks…this is gonna make you LOL!

A viral video from a TikTok user shows how a dog named Teddy likes to terrorize his big brother Ranger…

And we can honestly say that we’ve never seen anything like this before.

dog in a laundry basket

TikTok/@itsteddyburr

The video showed Teddy under an upside-down laundry basket…

But then he started moving across the floor chased Ranger around the kitchen, all while under the basket!

dog in a laundry basket

TikTok/@itsteddyburr

Ranger finally got fed up and barked at Teddy.

The video’s caption reads, “This is Teddy’s little protection hamper for when he annoys our senior dog and gets too close for comfort. Which is often, LOL.”

dog in a laundry basket

TikTok/@itsteddyburr

Check out the video.

@itsteddyburr

this is teddies lil protection hamper for when he annoys our senior dog and gets too close for comfort. which is often lol. #fyp #viral #puppies #cute #dogsoftiktok

♬ Sneaky Shenanigans – Solis

Here’s another video of Teddy harassing Ranger.

@itsteddyburr

contrary to popular belief ranger actually does enjoy playing chase. and he def lets teddy know when he’s done being chased. which is why we use the protection just in case #fyp #viral #trending #puppy #cute

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.02.09 AM Dog Placed in Laundry Basket to Stop Him Annoying His Brother, but It Doesn’t Go as Planned

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.02.24 AM Dog Placed in Laundry Basket to Stop Him Annoying His Brother, but It Doesn’t Go as Planned

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 19 at 11.02.40 AM Dog Placed in Laundry Basket to Stop Him Annoying His Brother, but It Doesn’t Go as Planned

This is totally hilarious!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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