Dog Placed in Laundry Basket to Stop Him Annoying His Brother, but It Doesn’t Go as Planned
Folks…this is gonna make you LOL!
A viral video from a TikTok user shows how a dog named Teddy likes to terrorize his big brother Ranger…
And we can honestly say that we’ve never seen anything like this before.
The video showed Teddy under an upside-down laundry basket…
But then he started moving across the floor chased Ranger around the kitchen, all while under the basket!
Ranger finally got fed up and barked at Teddy.
The video’s caption reads, “This is Teddy’s little protection hamper for when he annoys our senior dog and gets too close for comfort. Which is often, LOL.”
Check out the video.
@itsteddyburr
this is teddies lil protection hamper for when he annoys our senior dog and gets too close for comfort. which is often lol. #fyp #viral #puppies #cute #dogsoftiktok
Here’s another video of Teddy harassing Ranger.
@itsteddyburr
contrary to popular belief ranger actually does enjoy playing chase. and he def lets teddy know when he’s done being chased. which is why we use the protection just in case #fyp #viral #trending #puppy #cute
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.
And here’s what viewers had to say about this.
This person weighed in.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
This is totally hilarious!
Categories: ANIMALS, Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · animals, dogs, pets, tiktok, top, video, viral
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