A Set-Up Between Friends Took an Unexpected Turn That Ended a Friendship

Friendships can get messy really fast once feelings enter the picture.

In this story, a woman started talking to a guy after her friend introduced them because she thought they would make a good match. Then not long after, the friend admitted she had started liking him, too.

Then, things got awkward.

The woman tried backing away and even promised she would ignore him completely. But after months of overthinking the situation, she realized she still wanted to talk to him.

Keep reading to see how this decision ended up costing her the friendship.

AITA for staying in contact with my friend’s crush since she introduced us in the first place A friend (21F) thought I (22F) would be a good match for her coworker (21M), so she set us up via social media. A month and a half later, she told me she was starting to like him herself. We agreed I’d keep talking to him for a while, and she’d eventually let me know how she felt.

A month went by.

Another month passed, and she and I didn’t see each other or text, and then she messaged me saying it was “terrible” that I hadn’t told her anything about how things were going with the guy.

She felt like I was doing things behind her back and brought up other issues, like me being “cold” and never initiating conversation. I apologized and explained I didn’t think she’d want to know, especially since I hadn’t even spoken to the guy in a week at that point. We left it there.

A few months passed, and they revisited the conversation.

​Three months later, the guy messaged me, “Hi.” I asked my friend how she felt about it, and she said she still liked him just as much. She told me she “couldn’t tell me what to do” and that “everyone knows how they should act.” So I told her I’d just ignore him. I regretted saying that immediately, but since I wasn’t in a great headspace and I hate confrontation, I let it slide.

But the regret didn’t go away.

​However, a month and a half later, the regret was too much. After talking to a few people who encouraged me to reply, I decided to talk to him again. I messaged my friend first, telling her I thought I’d feel differently, but I couldn’t stop thinking about him, so I was going to keep talking to him. I apologized for going back on my word, but said I was going to keep talking to him. She got angry, saying I couldn’t say one thing and then do another.

The friendship is over.

After texting for a few days, she told me she didn’t want to be friends anymore not just because of the guy, but because I’m “too cold” and never reach out first (to be honest, I understand her. I know my personality isn’t for everyone). ​In the end, that conversation made me feel so bad that I ended up leaving the guy on “read” after only a few days of talking again. ​I never met him in person, only through text, and I’ve never had a partner or talked to someone for this long before. ​ I’d like to know what you think about this. Some time has passed, but I’m still overthinking it. I’m okay with her not wanting to be friends, but I can’t stop dwelling on the situation with the guy and feeling some resentment. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like her friend doesn’t know what she wants.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person suggests she lay everything out to the guy.

According to this comment, her friend is acting like a narcissist.

For this person, it seems like a bait and switch.

Here’s someone who can’t get over the three month period.

A real friend would never put someone in this kind of situation in the first place.

She introduced them because she thought they would make a good match. Then once she developed feelings herself, everything suddenly became awkward and filled with guilt instead of honest communication.

At the same time, promising to ignore the guy when she already knew she didn’t want to stop talking to him only made the situation messier.

Either way, ending an entire friendship over someone neither of them even dated feels more sad than anything else.