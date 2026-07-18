He Thought His Overtime Money Was His to Keep, But His Fiancé Discovered the Account and Called It a Betrayal

A lot of married couples live by the motto of what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine, but this doesn’t work for everyone.

In this story, one man explains that he and his fiancé put all of their paychecks in one bank account. I could see how this could make it easier to pay the bills. It seems to be the epitome of what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine.

Except there are a couple points that make it feel like the fiancé is saying what’s mine is yours and what’s mine is also mine and where the man is saying most of what’s mine is yours but not all of it.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for keeping my overtime money? My fiancé(F30) and I(M33), started a joint bank account a couple months ago. We used to go half on rent and and utility bills. I don’t have much debt other than a credit card with around $700 that I used for a Disneyland trip with her.

I’m not 100% sure if they have a joint bank account or if they just pool their paychecks in the fiancé’s account.

We use her bank account to have our checks direct deposited to her account, but I don’t have access to the account.

The reason we started a joint bank account is because she keeps nagging about a bankruptcy I had 4 years ago. I gave in because I didn’t want to hear it anymore so she gets my full paychecks.

She orders a lot of doordash and Uber eats, when I tell her there’s food in the house to make.

He doesn’t deposit his overtime money in his fiancé’s account.

Recently I’ve had the opportunity to do over time, maybe like 12 hours a week. And I’ve been keeping the overtime money. I get paid weekly and have the overtime money sent to my checking account. I don’t spend much other than the occasional fast food lunch for work and beers. I told my fiancé about it and she flipped out. I give her my full 40 hours every week and keep whatever overtime money I get. So AITA for keeping that money to myself?

They need a real joint bank account. Putting his paycheck in her account does not make it a joint account. He should have access to the money too. Then pool the overtime in the same account.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think all of their money should go in the joint account.

Another person thinks the fiancé sounds controlling.

This person thinks he should keep his overtime money.

Another person points out red flags.

First of all, I wouldn’t consider it a joint account unless they both have access to it. Second, they need to sit down and discuss a budget. Either they each put an agreed upon amount in the joint account to pay bills and keep the rest in their own separate accounts, or they both put all their money in the joint account but have a budget set with a line item for fun money that they can use for whatever they want.

This current arrangement clearly isn’t working.

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