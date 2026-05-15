“Finish It Yourself”: How a Single Cruel Response Ended a Four-Year Friendship in a College Library

Putting effort into a friendship starts feeling exhausting once you realize the other person barely gives anything back.

This college student slowly started noticing that she always initiated plans and conversations with two close friends while receiving very little effort in return. Then she ended up in a group project with one of them while dealing with severe nosebleeds and sickness.

After staying up all night finishing work her friend promised to handle, she finally told him they needed to focus and complete the overdue project.

And that’s when things took a dark turn.

Read on to see what made her draw the line for good.

AITA for telling my teammate (also my friend) to work on his part of the project? I’m (19F) a university student. I have 2 close friends, let’s call them X (19F) and Y(19M). Last semester, we were hanging out literally all the time. But a few things made me feel like they only talked to me because I was the one putting in the effort to initiate things. So I wanted to test that theory and stopped being as active for a while. I got nothing back from them. I was obviously a little hurt and didn’t want to keep putting in effort when I wasn’t receiving any back. So I continued not initiating things. After that, we barely hung out.

When everyone else bailed, she was the only one stuck working on the project.

A few months later, for a class that Y and I had together, we decided to do a group project with another girl, Z. Before we made the group, I let them know that I’m not very good at making PowerPoints or choosing topics, but I’m really good at building the actual project. So I said I probably wouldn’t be able to help much with those parts. A few days later, it was time for us to present the idea. Z was on a trip, so she couldn’t contribute, and I was really sick and having nosebleeds, which happen every now and then for me.

Y said he would take care of it, but then the night before, he said he was sleepy and just went to sleep. I stayed up all night and made the PowerPoint and everything else. What should have been three hours of work took me all night because I was so sick.

Then, Y ghosted her again.

The next day, the idea got rejected. A few days later, I went to talk to the professor regarding the project, but I got a nosebleed in front of him, so I had to leave. I informed Y about this through text, but he never replied.

After class, I talked to him and told him that we needed to work on the project because it was already past the deadline. He said he would, but then he didn’t again. On the weekend, two days before the submission, he was MIA the entire day. He finally responded in the evening saying he was really sick.

She did not expect this comment.

I didn’t want to reply to that because he never asked me how I was doing after the nosebleed and still hadn’t replied to those texts. I just told him that we didn’t have much time and needed to work. Then he said he was exiting the team and that I could *** and he wouldn’t care. It honestly came out of nowhere, and I couldn’t understand why he was so hurt or angry. We hadn’t even been talking much for a long time, so I kept trying to think if there had been some situation where I hurt them.

Curious, she really wanted to know why they were acting like that.

Then I also realized that X hadn’t been replying to my texts and had been rude to me during the last conversation we had. I didn’t really have much interest in keeping the friendship anymore anyway, but I was curious why they were suddenly acting like this. A few days later, me and X crossed paths, and I asked her why both of them were acting that way. She said she gets uncomfortable when I ask her how her exams went or how her results came out, and she said she didn’t know anything about Y. AITA?

Wow! Those two don’t sound like friends at all.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This person offers some good advice.

They are definitely good for that.

For this person, the whole story was confusing.

Yet another reader who thinks he should report it to the professor.

Months of one-sided effort has a way of doing this to someone.

If we review the facts, we see that she stayed up all night finishing work while sick after Y failed to handle the part he promised to do. Then when deadlines got close, she simply asked him to focus on the project and help finish it.

Meanwhile, her friends slowly pulled away from the friendship and responded with cruelty the second she finally expressed frustration over the situation.

At the end of the day, asking for effort and basic respect should not completely destroy a friendship. Her friends are so wrong for this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.