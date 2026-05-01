Friend Insisted On Being A Jerk, So This College Student Put His Phone Number On Pizza Flyers And Left Them All Over Campus

Pre-internet revenge required creativity, a printer, and a deep understanding of how a landline could ruin someone’s life.

When a college student got fed up with his friends’s bad attitude, he cooked up a fake pizza business using the guy’s phone number and posted flyers all over town.

The calls soon started coming in non-stop.

Keep reading for the full story!

“New Pizza Joint…Best Deals in Town” Not me, but someone I know. Back in the late 90s, a friend was attending college in western PA. There was a guy in his dorm who was a real jerk. Back in the day, dorm rooms used to have land lines, so my friend hatched a plan.

This friend group decided to stage an elaborate prank.

Him and a few other guys made posters with tear-off coupons, for a fictitious pizza place called “[jerk’s last name] Pizza” with jerk’s dorm room phone number listed. Then they went to all the local businesses in town, including the adult book store, and posted said posters.

The fallout was swift.

Jerk’s phone number got so many calls he had to disconnect the phone for the rest of the school year. Every time he would find posters and take them down, my friend and his friends would put them back up again. He never figured out who was doing it, but he was a lot less of an AH after that.

Turns out all you have to do to turn a jerk’s behavior around is start messing with his head!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter had a similar experience in basic training.

Turns out fake ads are a pretty effective payback strategy.

Speaking of pizza in Pennsylvania.

Turns out the cure for a bad attitude is a phone that won’t stop ringing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a college student who received a check from her university for $9K too much, but they refused to take it back.