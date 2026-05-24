GameStop Cashier Snaps at an Entitled Customer and Uses a Brilliant Customer Service Loophole to Force Him Out of the Store

People don’t always realize how dismissive they sound until someone finally calls them out.

This GameStop customer went in to buy a copy of God of War: Ragnarök and thought he was just answering the cashier’s questions quickly and moving things along. But after cutting her off a few times while she explained membership options and store policies, the cashier finally admitted he was frustrating her.

From there, the mood completely changed.

By the time the transaction was over, both of them were exchanging sarcastic comments and clearly trying to get away from each other as fast as possible.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA at GameStop with Cashier Today, I walked into GameStop and went directly to the back where the PS4 games were at. The cashier was helping a customer and neither of us exchanged pleasantries. After she finished with the customer, she asked if I needed help finding anything and I replied, “Nope, Found it!” It was just us two in the store. So I walk up to the counter to check out. I’m buying God of War: Ragnarök. She asks to see my ID and I show her. She says they have a used copy and I reply with quick, “No.”

The cashier straight up called him out.

She asks for my phone number for my rewards account which I give her. She starts to explain that my pro status expired and she starts explaining next steps and I cut her off saying, “Nah, I don’t game enough anymore, don’t worry about it.” She makes an upset scoff. I realize I was probably a tad rude in interrupting so I ask in a conciliatory tone, “So….How is your day going?” She responds, “It was going well if someone would let me finish talking…” I was slightly taken back, but I asked if that was directed at me. She said, “Yes.” So I replied “Ah…my bad.”

He tried to apologize, but she wasn’t having it.

We wait for the transaction to finish in silence and once approved and my receipt prints, I grab the bag and head toward the door without the receipt. I usually get one, but I think I was ready to give her space and bolt. As I’m heading to the door, she calls after me if I want receipt and I say, “Nah,” and she scoffs again and then sarcastically says “Have a nice day.” I turn and say, “Hey, I wasn’t trying to be an *** or anything,” but she just responds with a louder and a more dismissive, “Have a nice day!” to which I reply, “You too,” and I leave. AITA?

Eek! It’s not the rudest thing, but she clearly wasn’t a fan.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about it.

He did make it pretty clear.

Finishing the pitch wouldn’t have increased her chances.

Agree. The lady was not very receptive to what little kindness he did offer.

It is obvious he didn’t mean it like that.

No matter what happens, a cashier should maintain their composure.

On one hand, the customer probably did come across more dismissive than he realized, especially with all the interruptions and quick responses while the cashier was trying to talk.

But once the sarcasm and attitude started, the entire interaction was bound to become uncomfortable at some point.

Next time, the cashier needs to read the customer better before trying to interact.