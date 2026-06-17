A Teenager Lost Her Patience With Her Younger Brother — and Took It Out on Her Mom Instead

You hear these kinds of stories over and over again…

I’m talking about the ones where one child in a family is treated like a baby even into their teen years.

They typically get to do whatever they want, whenever they want, and they’re never held accountable for ANYTHING…EVER.

Yeah, that’s pretty annoying!

In today’s story, a teenager explained why she’s finally at the end of her rope because her younger brother is still treated like a child.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say!

AITA for blowing up at my mom for babying my brother? “I (17F) live with my parents and younger brother (14M, soon to be 15). My dad has to travel a lot for his job so he’s there like 50% of the time but he is gone for long stretches at a time. About two days ago I got in the evening and my brother returned from his football game, and found him just lying on his bed naked (our rooms are adjacent and the door was open).

Dude, put on some clothes…

He did this since he was a child and it never bothered me because he’s my little brother, but now he’s getting way too old for this and I have subtly been hinting for a while that he take more care of his privacy. I went back down to talk to my mom about how it had gone from innocent to uncomfortable and she proceeded to start yelling at me about how I was his sister and I was “making him more grown up than he is” (basically indirectly accusing me of being inappropriate with him. I spoke in a relatively even tone, maybe a bit agitated but not close to screaming.) I got mad and told her that it was exactly because of her babying him that he was still not feeling any need for privacy. She has a bad habit of finding a way to always deflect the blame for his mistakes elsewhere.

What?!?!

She used to bathe him until an year and a half ago (and that only stopped once my dad commented that my brother shouldn’t be so dependent on mom). Well, I admit I also started yelling and it devolved into a shouting match. We haven’t talked since.

This family needs some therapy…

My dad arrived today morning and talked to both of us individually, and he’s told me that I need to respect my mother and that while he understands my discomfort, he’s sure my brother will naturally want more privacy soon and stop this behavior, or else he will step in some time. Now I’m feeling like I may have overreacted a bit, and I could have simply just asked my dad to talk to my brother about it instead of going to my mom whom I know babies him. But the issue still exists, and my dad’s definition of “some time” is at least an year or so until my repeated requests wear him down, and I don’t want to deal with seeing this for another year. It’s not like she’s the worst mom in the world or anything, but the babying of my little brother and her stubbornness to listen to anyone easily is really grating.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

Yeah, this is weird…

And this kid needs to grow up this instant!

You can’t blame the girl who wrote this for feeling like this.

This teenager’s brother is WAY too old to be acting this way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.