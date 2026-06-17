The Creepy 2 A.M. Phone Call That Left a Hotel Night Auditor Questioning His Sanity

Late-night phone calls have a funny way of leaving you with more questions than answers.

This hotel night auditor thought he was speaking with an elderly woman who wanted to get in touch with his manager after she told a long story and claimed she had dementia.

Since it was 2 a.m., he explained that the manager wasn’t on the property and gave her the manager’s first name when she asked for it.

A few minutes later, however, the same caller phoned back claiming to be the manager and immediately started asking strange questions.

The conversation only got more confusing from there, leaving the employee wondering what the caller had actually been trying to accomplish.

Read on to see what happened.

“Is your manager available?” (It’s 2am) Elderly Caller: Is your manager available? [some story where she disclosed that she has dementia, something about her daughter] Me: Unfortunately at this hour (2am) my manager is not on the property. Is there something I can help you with? EC: No, no, no. I don’t want to bother you, Night Audit. What’s your managers name? I forgot. Me: Julia.

Then, the lady called back and changed her voice.

EC: That’s right… Julia. I think I have her number. Oh, there it is. I’ll go give her a call. Me: Okay 🙂 Five minutes later, the phone rings again. EC (with a slightly changed voice lol): Hey! This is Julia, did you give anyone my number?

Me: Nope!

In hindsight, he should’ve played along better.

EC: Well, someone just called me. Me: Weird. Why didn’t you call MY number? EC: Because I have them on the other line. (???? LOL) She rambled and sounded incoherent for awhile before hanging up. Now, I wish I played along so I could figure out how this poorly written scam was supposed to go. 😂

Oh wow! Wonder what she was really up to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think this was all about.

There’s usually not reason for more than one person to cover it.

That didn’t even well for the person.

This probably explains what she was up to.

Well, that makes sense.

Some scams make perfect sense, but others aren’t so obvious.

This one sounds like it fell apart before it ever got off the ground.

The caller couldn’t even keep her own story straight, which makes it hard to imagine this plan succeeding no matter who answered the phone.

If anything, the employee probably spent more time trying to understand the scam than the scammer spent planning it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.