A Supervisor Invited Coworkers to Dinner — They Weren’t Expecting to Split the Parking Bill

I love when you go somewhere and there’s plenty of free parking available, but paid parking seems to be more and more common.

It can be really annoying to have to pay a pretty penny for parking just for the privilege of shopping or eating at a restaurant.

In this story, one employee is annoyed that they’re expected to help pay for parking just because they’re the supervisor make more money than everyone else. They didn’t have the idea of going somewhere that didn’t have free parking, so they don’t think they should have to help pay.

Now, they’re wondering if they’re in the wrong for being bothered by the coworkers’ expectations.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to help pay for parking when the location we went to was a spontaneous idea of everyone but me? My troop, another coworker, and I were going to go out to eat but then they randomly decided to go downtown where the parking is $15. We were already 15 minutes from our hotel so I went with it, I wasn’t prepared to go walking around downtown but my troop didn’t get to when he graduated (COVID screwed him over).

OP didn’t plan on paying.

I never said I’d help pay in the first place. I offered to go downtown earlier last week and he didn’t feel like it, so we didn’t. I wouldn’t have coerced him to pay parking, especially since I would’ve been driving. They’ve made it seem like: since I didn’t object, I’m the direct supervisor, and I make more money that I should help pay. AITA here??

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s really not that much money.

This person thinks it’s only fair to pay.

OP didn’t go against their will.

Everyone thinks OP is making too big a deal out of this.

Paying for parking can be really annoying, but if you agree to go somewhere where there’s only paid parking available, you just have to do it. It’s not like they were expecting the supervisor to cover the whole expense. Splitting it three ways made it pretty reasonable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.