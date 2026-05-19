Grocery Store Customer Loses Temper After Discovering Promotion Ended Years Ago

When you work in a grocery store, there’s never a dull moment.

All kinds of different people coming in at all hours, it’s like controlled chaos!

I worked at a grocery store when I was younger and it was a great experience because every day was different.

BUT, there’s always one big drawback to working in any kind of job that forces you to deal with customers…

Some of them are crazy!

In today’s story, a grocery store manager talked about a particularly difficult customer who decided to raise hell because of a deal that expired…five years ago.

Ouch!

Check out what they had to say about this unruly lady.

Lady tries to claim a “Free Fruit for Kids” promo that ended 5 years ago. “I’m a supervisor at a grocery store. Back in the day, and I mean way back, our company had a policy where kids could get a free piece of fruit while parents shopped.

We all know that certain folks have to ruin EVERYTHING.

However, because people kept taking advantage of it that promotion was officially scrapped over five years ago. This lady walks in, grabs a banana off the shelf, and hands it to her kid. When she gets to the register, the cashier asks her to pay for it. She immediately gets defensive, claiming it’s free for kids.

And they have to make everything about THEM.

I stepped in to explain that the policy ended years ago. Her response was blaming us for not notifying her that the promo ended. However when the promo was active, there was a specific stand with smaller fruit. She just grabbed a regular one from the main display. After being told no, she marched back to the shelf, grabbed the biggest banana she could find, had it weighed, and paid for it out of spite. We didn’t even ask her to do that; we were fine chalking it up to a misunderstanding but she just went away and did it.

Some people just can’t let it be…

Then things got weird. She started demanding to know how long I and the other supervisor had worked for the company. We’re both just looking at each other like, what does this have to do with the price of a banana? She then hunts down the Store Manager to grill him on his start date, too. Despite everyone telling her the same thing, she insisted we were all wrong and that the fruit is supposed to be free. She ended her tantrum by screaming that she’s going to post us all on social media because we’re incompetent and can’t do our jobs. Lady, there is no signage, no shelf, and no policy. You’re literally fighting for a promotion that went away in 2021. Good luck with the Facebook post!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Here’s how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person nailed it.

Woof!

That lady was something else and, as we’ve said many times, some people just don’t think the rules apply to them for some reason.

It’s enough to drive a person crazy!

But all you can do is be calm and tell these types of customers how it is…and don’t give them an inch!

This customer was all hot and bothered…about a single piece of fruit.