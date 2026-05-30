Guy Thought Nothing of Spending a Day With His Female Friend, but Next Morning He Finds Evidence Her Ex Had a Big Problem With It

There’s a certain stigma when it comes to friendships between men and women. Some people think that it is not possible for a man and a woman to be friends, without it leading to something else – or without at least one party hoping to pursue a romantic relationship, anyway. But this could not be further from the truth. Of course men and women can be friends and nothing more – they can care about one another without having ulterior motives, and anyone suggesting otherwise may want to check themselves, since their immaturity is clearly showing.

The guy in this story is more than happy being friends with girls as well as guys, without having anything more in mind. So he thought nothing of having his friend of many years – who just happened to be female – round to his place to hang out. They had fun, she went home, and that was all there was to it.

But the next morning, it became clear that something was off. Because someone had seen them hanging out together – and that someone clearly did not care for their friendship one bit.

Read on to find out what happened here.

I got “revenged” for hanging out with a friend. A couple of days ago I had a friend over. We’ve known each other since high school, but we’ve only ever just been friends. She and I decided to hang out at my place, and it was fun. But the next day, I wake up to my car COVERED in spray paint. Like, hood, roof, lights, doors, windows, grill – everything. Now, I used to have some enemies, but I’ve long since grown up and become a chill dude, so I couldn’t imagine why someone would do this. The writing said: “Don’t touch her”, “I’ll kill you”, “Seriously” – so I was concerned enough to call the cops. They showed up, I fill some forms out, and we found the spray can thrown into the bushes near the car.

Yikes! Let’s see how things proceeded with the case.

As the officer and I were discussing possible suspects (or lack of), we were approached by a nice old lady. She asked me, “Are you the owner of this vehicle?” to which I admitted. She asked me if I knew a Tiffany (name changed), and I ran over to my car. There it was, in HUGE white lettering “Tiffany”, and then it clicked. She had broken up with her ex a month ago, and it turned out he lived down my street. He must have seen us getting in and out of my car when she came over, and decided in his infinite wisdom to mess with my life.

Uh-oh. And the culprit had made himself even more identifiable.

I texted Tiffany, and it turned out she received a text the night before that was from her ex. It was a picture of him with a bright white, drippy mark on his chest. Paint… He had paint on his chest. So now, because some thirty year old man-child thought I was seeing his ex/decided I deserved a new paint job, I have to deal with potentially thousands of dollars in damages.

Wow, Tiffany’s ex has done nothing but give her even more reason to not want to be with him.

Who even does this? Not only did he jump to conclusions, leading to himself potentially facing serious charges, he damaged the property of an innocent guy.

And by texting the evidence to his ex, he now also looks like a psychopath – and this innocent guy’s car is truly feeling the effects.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person really sympathised with him.

While others urged him to do what he could to keep Tiffany safe.

Meanwhile, this Redditor unwisely suggested he take revenge of his own.

Tiffany’s ex boyfriend is dangerous. No question about it. If he’s going to jump to these conclusions, and actually threaten the life of a guy who was innocently hanging out with a friend who just happened to be the unhinged guy’s ex, he is not a safe person to be around, not at all. The Redditors who are encouraging the friend to help keep her safe from her ex have got it right, because if he’s going to commit criminal damage and make threats like this, you have to wonder where he’ll stop.

Maybe he wants her back, or maybe he just doesn’t want her to be with anyone else, but he does not have the right to dictate that. She is her own person, and he has no authority over her, or right to threaten harm or damage the property of other men she may or may not be with. And the apparent belief that he does is concerning to say the least.

The poor guy in this story is just the victim of their breakup, and has done nothing wrong, but is paying the price anyway – and that really sucks. As for the ex? He should be locked up.