One Sibling Acts Entitled About Food and Soda in the House, Leaving the Other Feeling Upset

Imagine living in a house with your dad and your siblings. If one of your siblings got a job that paid decent money but still ate the food your dad buys for everyone in the house, would you be upset about it or would you figure that’s no big deal?

In this story, one sibling is in that situation and is really upset at her brother stashing away soda in his room and acting entitled to all the food in the house.

Honestly, if the dad is providing more than enough food for everyone in the house, I don’t quite see the problem, but maybe I’m missing something.

Let’s read the whole story to see if this sibling is overreacting or if her brother really is taking more than his fair share.

AIO by telling my dad? Recently, my brother (22), S, got a good job ($20/hr i believe) so he’s been having a lot of extra money, even with having a child and his girlfriend/mother of his child (22) moved in with me, my oldest brother (28) R, my second oldest brother (25) T, and my dad. Now, my 25 year old brother also works with him and my dad makes nearly $6,000 every two weeks, i’m not sure the exact amount. My dad doesn’t technically live with us because he stays at his girlfriend’s mostly but he does pay the bills and put groceries in the house.

S and his girlfriend sound like mooches.

Now onto the problem, S and his girlfriend developed this ‘i’m better than everyone because i’m making more money’ attitude. One of the main things is S and His girlfriend will eat up all the food my dad buys and then when we run out, buy their own meats and cook for themselves. Obviously the problem isn’t them cooking for themselves, they purposefully wait until all of the groceries are gone to do it. Another problem is sodas. We’re a big soda drinking family, everyone except R, who drinks only water, but S and his girlfriend have been buying drinks for their room, also not a problem but they save their drinks and drink the ones my dad buys.

She found something else really annoying.

And a few days ago, our grandma cooked us some food and i was eating a plate when S walked past and said ‘you better not eat it all’ which really annoyed me because he had JUST eaten some taco bell which he only bought for them and I hadn’t eaten all day. I get that this sounds whiney and spoiled but it’s so irritating when they take drinks that dad buys to their room and keeps them. Did i overreact by telling my dad?

Let me see if I got this straight. S buys his own food but also stashes away the food the dad buys. Assuming the food the dad buys is for everyone who lives there, and assuming there is enough food to go around, I don’t see the problem. OP could start stashing food and soda in her room too if she feels like stooping to S’s level.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions and a suggestion.

Here’s another vote for talking to the dad.

Everyone seems to think the dad needs to be looped in.

Yeah, this doesn’t exactly put him in the top 1%. LOL

It sounds like it’s time for a family meeting. OP should vent her feelings to her dad and then let him set the rules for the household. If the brother is taking more than his fair share, that should be addressed.

I don’t think everyone should have to buy their own groceries, but it’s also not fair if one person is eating up all the food at the expense of everyone else.

I know it’s hard to kick a soda habit, but I’ve done it. Eliminating soda would save a lot of money which they could use to buy food instead.