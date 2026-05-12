Liquor Store Employee Presses Panic Button After Customer Refuses to Show ID

Some customers really act like idiots and bring trouble upon themselves when all they would have to do is follow simple rules.

For example, imagine working at a liquor store where you’re required to see every customer’s ID before selling them alcohol. What would you do if a customer refused to show you their ID?

In this story, a liquor store worker shares how they had to deal with this exact situation, and it got pretty dramatic.

Check out the full story.

Confrontation with a “sovereign citizen” I work at a liquor store that just updated our carding policy from anyone that looks under 40 to every customer, every time. Last night, a man that’s in his 60s came in and was deeply offended that I dare ask for his ID.

UH OH…

After going back and forth for a few minutes and my trying to gently explain that it’s a new policy and I can not sell to him without seeing it, he finally gets it out, flashes it at me, and moves to put it away without me having a chance to see anything on it. I was sick of his BS at this point and told him I needed to physically have his ID in hand (I didn’t actually need to but was well within legal rights to request it as it’s one way to check for fake IDs). His response was to call me a names and throw the card past me with enough force to knock over one of the half pint bottles on display behind me.

That’s INSANE!

I picked up his ID, took my time picking up the bottle that fell and straightening ones that were pushed out of position, and fully intended on refusing the sale on grounds of my zero AH policy when I noticed that Grandpa Karen’s ID expired in 2021. I smiled real big and used my best customer service voice to say “I’m so sorry sir, but unfortunately your ID has expired and I can not legally complete the sale. You’ll need to go to the BMV to get it updated before I or anyone else can legally sell to you.” I was expecting anger and screaming and threats, but no. He actually laughed.

She was finally having her moment here!

He said that he didn’t have to have an ID because he’s a sovereign citizen and can’t be held to laws of the United States, and that I would be violating his rights if I didn’t sell to him. He went on to say that I will sell to him or he’ll have no choice but to get the police involved, and would likely have to sue me violating his constitutional rights and emotional damage. I was baffled by the number of contradictions he had so confidently uttered and my only comeback in the moment was that I am held to laws of our country and state and they say I can’t sell to anyone without a valid ID. I also told him that he was welcome to get the police involved if he really wanted to, but he’d have to wait for them outside and I’m sure they’d love to hear all about how’s he’s been driving without a license for 3 years.

It got worse.

That’s when the anger came. He threw the case of beer and half gallon of vodka he’d been trying to buy onto the floor then kicked a display while he was screaming incoherent nonsense and a several slurs at me. He even tried to get the only other customer in the store to side with him (didn’t happen. The other customer is an absolute gem of a person and had moved to place himself between me and Grandpa Karen as soon as he got violent and stayed between us until police arrived).

She knew how to tackle the situation!

I got to press the panic button for the first time, charges were pressed, and he was trespassed from the store. He was not taken into custody, but his truck was impounded and his daughter had to come pick him up. I’ve been at this job for nearly 2 years and it was by far the most dramatic interaction I have ever had with someone there.

AWESOME! This girl did great!

The customer should’ve just left.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this situation.

This user thinks she handled everything with a lot of grace.

This user senses the irony here!

This user knows this customer was horrible to deal with.

That’s right! This user knows how to respond to such people.

This user does not understand the term that this customer used.

Somebody’s being a bit entitled here.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.