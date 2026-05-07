How One Worker’s Ordinary Tuesday Just Ended With a Life-Changing Bonus

Working in a restaurant is one of the most unpredictable jobs a person can have.

How would you react if you got tipped way over 100% on a tab? One server recently shared their stroke of good fortune with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Got tipped $1,000 company made me wait 3 months in case of “chargeback”

I am a overnight server at a breakfast place, one day a guy walks in a midnight and asks for a table for 1 so I sit him and get his drink which was a Pepsi.

He tells me he is ready to order and he orders an appetizer sampler as a appetizer and a omelette with pancakes and a burrito with pancakes and a extra side of hash browns.

This sounds like a man on a mission.

Keep in mind he is a very skinny guy weighs no more than 150 pounds.

In my head I think theres no way he is going to eat all of this, so we talk for a few.

I put his order in, I bring him his food and a refill.

This must have been a wild shift.

15 minutes go by and I swear he is done with everything not a crumb left and me and my manager are in disbelief.

I check him out and tell him have a great night and go talk to my coworkers and he comes up to us and asks us if we split the tips or does it all go to me and I tell him it all goes to me and he turns around and walks away.

I go look at the check and it’s a $1,000 tip on a $40 order and my manager and I just look at each other stunned for 50 seconds.

He must have thought he was being pranked.

I then say “This is a joke right?”.

So he runs to the guys car and asks him “is this serious?”.

And the guy says “Yes I have a really good job and what is the point in having a lot of money if you can’t share it with others and bring happiness to someone” and drove off.

That man is a part of a dying breed.

My shift manager then calls my GM and my GM tells me I have to wait 3 months to get the tip in case the customer calls his bank and disputes the transaction.

I got the tip in November 2025 and just now receiving it my previous largest tip was $150 on Christmas Day.

Every one in awhile miracles do happen. Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this one.

Most were happy for the server, but appalled by the situation.



Some people dropped some knowledge.



One person offered valid congratulations.



Another asked an important question.



And another person gave a snarky but valid suggestion.



A little bit of generosity goes a long way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who got their manager fired after being forced to work 24 hours straight.