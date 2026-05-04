“I Only Have a Mop”: The Hilarious Standoff Between a Confused Customer and a Teenager Just Trying to Clean the Floors

Sometimes it can be hard for customers to understand the concept of companies outsourcing some of their tasks to other companies. For example, imagine working as a cleaner for a cleaning company, but you’re hired by a bank to clean the bank. You don’t work for the bank. You work at the bank.

In this story, one teenager is in this exact situation, and a crazy Karen at the bank drive thru refuses to believe that his teenager isn’t a bank employee who can deposit her check.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Lady tries to get cleaner fired for not giving her free money Heres some backstory : I work for a family business as a cleaner, obvious from the title, and clean stuff like banks, fire damages, houses, flood damages, etc. This night I was cleaning a daily bank I do, well, daily. Also, I am 13 years old, but, puberty hit me like a truck, and, I am on the heavier and tall side, so people assume I am either 16, 17, or 18, so I guess I could see why she think I worked there? I’ve had a fair share of people not knowing that I dont work FOR the bank, and they were usually polite. But none were like this Karen.

The Karen came to the drive thru area.

So I was vacuuming the drive thru area at the time of the occurance, playing music because it helps me get through the work. The drive thru leads to a one way, so when I see people coming up, I naturally assume they are going to go to the one way. So, j glanced at her for a second, then realized she was waiting and trying to get my attention. Luckily, I know how those microphones that they use work (it was literally just an on/off switch, I’m a genius, I know.), so, I turned it on and asked how I could help her. (She was right next to the glass, and she was loud and proud, so I could hear her very clear)

Here’s how the conversation started.

The following conversation goes like this. M = Me. K = Karen. M : Hey, what I can I help you with? K : I’m here to deposit a check. (Lowkey dunno anything abt banking, plus it was a while ago so I forgot exactly why she was there.) M : Oh, ma’am, I dont work for the bank, I am just a cleaner.

Karen didn’t get it.

K : Well I dont care what you’re job title is, just do your job! M : I am doing my job, cleaning… K : Ugh, you people are so annoying! M : Ma’am, if you dont believe me that I dont work here and am just a cleaner, please, walk up to where it shows what times the actual bank is open. (The bank was closed obviously)

Karen is really being unreasonable.

K : No! I will not go until you give me my money! M : Look, theres an atm round back of here, go over there, I cant help you. K : I shouldn’t even be here, I deserve free money for dealing with your dumbness! M : So you want a cleaner to give you free money for them doing their job? Good logic.

Here she comes!

K : That’s it, I’m calling your employer! M : Alright, feel free to call my phone or my dad’s, either one works. (Its a family business, that’s why I said that) K : I’m done with your nonsense! I’m coming inside! At this point I was scared to high heaven, I forgot whether or not I locked the door, so I ran as fast as I could to the door, thank god she was slow.

Karen eventually got it.

She then proceeded to try to bang on the glass when I told her I wasnt letting her in. The times they open and close are to the left of the door, she looks at the times, and I see her face change. K : Oh. (without making a sound, she proceeds to walk back to her car and go on the one way) That was probably the best time, even till now, that I’ve had cleaning at the bank.

I think the big mistake here was OP acknowledging Karen in the first place. It wasn’t her job to talk to the customers, just to clean the bank. Asking Karen how she could help her is probably why she was so hesitant to believe that the bank was actually closed. I’m also a little confused about a 13-year-old cleaning a bank by themselves at night, even if it is a family business.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some praise for OP’s actions.

One person shares what they would’ve done.

This is a very good point!

Here’s a really good suggestion.

At least Karen didn’t get inside!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who was on break, but still got physically dragged to the register by a customer.