“I Thought She Was Reporting Me”: The Hilarious Reason a Cashier Froze After Realizing a Customer Heard Her Job Complaints

Sometimes, people get so wrapped up in a conversation that they forget who may be listening.

So, what would you do if you overheard a cashier complaining about their job to customers, and it just so happened to be the same place you worked at? Would you scold them for that kind of talk? Or would you laugh and agree with them?

In the following story, a grocery store cashier encounters this exact situation and couldn’t agree more. Here’s her story.

Went To a Grocery Store and the Cashier Was Complaining. I work for a grocery chain, and as everyone who’s worked at one knows, they’re absolute *******. The pay is crap, the hours are inconsistent, it exemplifies the power-tripping of lower- and middle-management, and everything ends up being someone else’s problem until it’s your problem to take full responsibility for. I went to another store in the grocery chain than where I work, and in the checkout line, the cashier was very openly belittling the store to the customer in front of me. They were saying, “Can you believe that it’s 8 PM and I’m the only cashier on staff? I have no idea where anyone else went.” “God, this place sucks, 20-something years and I’m still here. We keep getting new hires that ghost us or work one week then quit, and you know what… good for them!”

The cashier looked so relieved.

Things of that nature. When it was my turn at the checkout line, she saw my employee discount go through, and her face dropped. She said, “Oh, uh! You work here? I don’t recognize you.” I said, “I work at the store up the road.”

She was a little relieved, “Ah! I see, and just out of curiosity, how do you like working here?”

There’s nothing more she wants than a new job, too.

I laughed, “I hate it so much.” Immediately, she said, “Oh, thank God,” and all the tension in her expression vanished. I’m right there with her, and if there was anything else I could be doing, I would be. Recently got an associate’s and I’m hoping so much that this helps me get something, anything, even remotely better.

Wow! She got lucky with that one.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

This reader thinks they’ve worked at the same place.

These are nice words.

Working for grocery stores must be pretty bad.

This person offers encouragement.

She got really lucky this time. Next time, she should be more careful.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who was on break, but still got dragged to the register by a customer.