“I’m Not Leaving”: Woman Outraged After Father-in-Law Refuses to Give Her Privacy While Changing

Imagine living with your boyfriend and your boyfriend’s family in an apartment. If you shared a bedroom with your boyfriend and your boyfriend’s dad, would you get changed in the bathroom, or would you ask him to leave the room when you needed to get changed?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she doesn’t think it’s too much to ask for her boyfriend’s dad to leave the room when she gets changed. He disagrees.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH For asking my boyfriends dad to leave our room so I can change? For context I live with my bf & his family in an apartment. His bio father is a trucker and comes to stay with us for his home time so he doesn’t waste money on hotels. (Typically home for a week) His father & mother are separated, so its his mom, moms bf, my bf, me, brother & sister.

She only has one request.

We decided to let his bio dad sleep in our room since we have 2 beds. All that I ask is for him to leave the bedroom while I change for work & when I come home. His father says I’m being rude for making him leave the room when I change instead of just changing in the bathroom every time… I pay partial rent, his father does not… am I actually in the wrong here? Is it not just common decency that he respects my privacy?

They’re doing him a favor. She’s not asking too much.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s about respect.

There are a lot of people living in that apartment!

One person suggests common sense.

Another person is on her side.

At least he’s only there for a week!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a mother-in-law who wants to move into the playroom.