“I’m Tired of Hearing It”: A Grocery Store Cashier Speaks Out on the One Complaint She Hears Every Day

Dealing with the same complaint over and over can wear anyone down.

So, what would you do if customers kept complaining to you about prices you have no control over? Would you let them know you don’t want to hear it? Or would you just nod and listen to get through the day?

In the following story, one cashier deals with this very thing and needs to rant. Here’s what she has to say.

I’m a cashier at a grocery store. Every day, I have to listen to at least one customer complain about the price of eggs. I’m tired of it. We recently changed the law in Michigan. So, as of 2025, it’s illegal to sell eggs unless they’re from cage-free chickens. This drove up the price of eggs to about $6.00 a dozen— they were about $2.50 or $3.00 per dozen before. The price of eggs literally doubled overnight. People are angry about this. They complain bitterly. They feel they’re being cheated, mistreated, and taken advantage of. Like, this is not light-hearted complaining, like they’re picking a non-controversial topic to chit-chat about— these customers are genuinely emotionally upset about it.

She thinks eggs are still cheap.

Of all the things going wrong in the world, this is what gets under their skin. First of all, $6.00 a dozen amounts to 50¢ an egg. That’s still amazingly cheap. If you take a step back and consider the practical value of an egg, they’re extremely inexpensive and extremely convenient— you’re not gonna find many foods that can even compete. Second, I am only a functionary here. I have no control over the price of eggs.

It’s always the shoppers who are buying overpriced, frivolous items.

Third, if you’re angry about it, then don’t buy them. You put them in your cart. You knew what they cost beforehand, and you decided to bring them up here to pay for them anyway. You are free to go without eggs! And your life will be perfectly fine if you do so. Why are you complaining to me about a choice you made? Fourth, these are not poor people who are complaining. They are never the frugal shoppers. Their carts are half-full of frivolous, overpriced garbage they don’t need (TV dinners, pre-chopped watermelon, potato chip multi-packs, etc.). $3 is nothing to them. So yeah, if the price of something doubles overnight, that would be significant, except it’s not when the price was trivial to begin with, and it still is.

If anything, the law may be too late.

Fifth, why are you going on as if you’ve never heard about how factory farming is bad? Like, I don’t know the details, but I’ve heard that factory farming is unsustainable, tremendously cruel, profoundly dangerous to public health, and it relies on questionable government subsidies to even be profitable. I’m pretty sure this law is reasonable. If anything, I’d bet it’s too little, too late. Sixth, it’s been two months. Get over it.

Then, she compares the price of bottled water to eggs.

Seventh, the price of eggs is still too good to be true. You shouldn’t be mad, you should be suspicious. Like, you’re buying a 16oz. bottle of water for $2.63 (idk why your dumb *** is paying that much for tap water, but here we are)— and in the same transaction, you’re buying ~24oz. of eggs for $5.79. And you’re mad, because the eggs aren’t <$2.63, like they were before. (24oz. of eggs; 16oz. of water; you want the same price) You expect eggs to be literally cheaper than water. That shouldn’t be possible. Why is this normal and acceptable to you!? Why are you angry about living in a world where eggs finally cost more than water? You should be relieved.

Yikes! She has strong feelings about this topic.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit share her opinion.

According to this comment, people just get angry.

This reader thinks it’s fine for people to complain.

Here’s someone who has his own complaints.

This person thinks Americans had it too good.

That’s just the nature of people. If it’s not the price of eggs, it will be something else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.