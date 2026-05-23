Insurance Employee Tries to Help Woman Cancel Deceased Father’s Policies—Only to Face Relentless Mockery and Wild Accusations

Losing a loved one does not suddenly make it okay to treat other people horribly.

Today, we meet an insurance employee who answered a call from a woman whose father had recently passed away. While helping her cancel his policies, the employee also tried making sure his assets still had proper coverage during the transition.

Rather than listening, the woman immediately became hostile and started accusing the employee of trying to sell her insurance she never asked for.

The conversation only got worse from there, because even after the employee calmly explained the refund process multiple times, the caller kept yelling and mockingly laughing at her responses.

Keep reading to see how the call finally ended.

Customer was absolutely disgusting to me on the phone yesterday and there is absolutely ZERO excuse for it. The customer called to inform us that her father passed away. We’re insurance, so we get these calls, unfortunately, and she wanted to cancel his insurance. I gave her my condolences, to which she rudely brushed off. That’s whatever. So I told her I can cancel his policies for her. I just want to make sure there is coverage on them somewhere in case they are still in the process of being sold or given to someone. It’s literally my job to make sure people’s assets are covered. She immediately accused me of trying to sell her insurance, “YOU CAN JUST STOP! I DO NOT WANT INSURANCE FROM YOUR COMPANY!”

All the woman cared about was the refund.

I was in shock. That is absolutely not what I was doing. I’m not in sales, and I sure as heck don’t want to take on a client like her. I was making sure the properties were covered before cancelling, in case they are still in someone’s possession. If nothing else, just for our records. In case something were to happen. So I told her very gently, because I know she’s probably having a hard time, “I’m not trying to do that at all. I don’t want something to happen, and there’s no coverage. I’m just doing my job.” She didn’t back down, “I WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE REFUND!”

It’s like the lady wasn’t understanding or something.

I explained that any insurance paid for and not used will absolutely get returned via check, but I’m not sure of the exact amount. And I let her know it will be written in his name. She yelled, “MA’AM! I KNOW THAT!” Then why did she ask? Okay maybe she’s misunderstanding me. I decided to take a step back. Start over.

At this point, she just wanted the woman to be nicer.

I very calmly and softly said to her, “I’m not really sure why you are talking to me in this way. I haven’t done anything to you. I’m just trying to help and do my job.” I was basically pleading with her to be just a little bit more respectful. She LAUGHED at me. Laughed. And then said, “I WANT YOU TO PULL UP MY FATHER’S POLICIES RIGHT NOW BECAUSE I HAVE QUESTIONS!!” I told her I have them pulled up and I’m happy to answer any of her questions about his policies.

Again, she brings up the refund.

To which she yelled, “I WANT YOU TO TELL ME ABOUT THE REFUND!!” So I explained the same as before. This got her really mad and she said, “MA’AM! I AM NOT AN IDIOT, SO STOP TALKING TO ME LIKE I AM.” I was taken completely aback. In no way was I talking to her in the way she was accusing me of. Quite the contrary actually.

Then, the customer asks for her name.

So I just said, again keeping a very soft docile tone, “I am just answering your question. You asked me about the refund and I’m answering you.” I’m actually trying not to break down in tears at this point because I was already having a very rough day. Personal things, not work. And now I was being kicked even further. She then demands my name, “WHAT IS YOUR NAME!?” I tell her and she responds, “HMM. HMM. OKAY.” Then laughs again.

I was getting ready to get her address so I can make sure the refund check gets mailed to her. She hangs up on me.

She’s still upset about the whole thing.

I mean…what in the actual heck? I am still trying to figure out what even happened. Thank goodness her name shows up on our ID when she calls. And she’s not our customer, because I will not be answering anymore of her calls. I’m sorry about her father but that is NOT an excuse to be disgraceful. There is absolutely nothing a person goes through that excuses being cruel to others. I myself was having a very bad day, in a stream of bad days for over a year now, and wouldn’t even THINK of treating people like this. She is a repulsive human being as far as I’m concerned.

Wow! That woman sounded very unreasonable through the whole conversation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would’ve dealt with her.

This person loves how she stood up for herself.

According to this comment, that woman was mentally ill.

Saying this would’ve prevented the whole conversation.

At this call center, they can hang up on people.

It’s true that grief can make people emotional and overwhelmed. But at some point, it stops explaining the behavior and starts becoming an excuse for it.

Some people seem to think pain gives them permission to lash out at whoever happens to be standing in front of them. And this is especially true for customer service workers who cannot really defend themselves without risking their jobs.

And the sad part is that these interactions stick with employees long after the customer hangs up the phone.

Let’s hope she never has to deal with that woman again.