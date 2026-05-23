Dunkin Customer Complains Over Coffee Cup Name, Manager Ends Up Removing Him From Store

Some people like to make the biggest deal out of nothing.

This Dunkin regular stopped by before work like usual and ordered the same caramel cold brew he always gets. The problem started when a younger employee kept insisting his drink was “the Charli,” which is a TikTok-inspired menu item he clearly did not want associated with his order.

But things got even more awkward when he pulled away and noticed the employee had written “Charli” across the top of his cup anyway.

That was enough for him to march back inside and complain to the manager.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for complaining to the Dunkin manager about a mislabeled coffee? To start off, yes, I’m the stereotypical New England Dunkin aficionado and there’s this Dunkin by my place that I hit every night before work. I only drink cold brew even in the winter because it’s undeniably superior. My go-to order has been a caramel cold brew with whole milk. If you don’t know where I’m going with this, congrats you still have brain cells. So last night, I rolled up to the drive-thru and instead of the graying lifer that usually works the window, it was some squeaky high schooler who I could barely hear. I placed my my order and then she paused and then was like, “Oh, you want the Charli?”

The girl wouldn’t drop it.

I said, “No. I want a caramel cold brew with whole milk.” And again she’s like, “Yeah, you want the Charli. That’s the Charli.” So, obviously, I was a little irritated at this point so I said, “No! I’d like the same **** drink I’ve ordering since Charli was in diapers.” She got the hint and put the order through, and I pulled up and paid with my rewards perks.

After he seen the writing, he parked and went inside.

After I pulled away to inspect the coffee I saw that the dumb girl had unbelievably written “Charli” in flowery letters right across the top. Obviously that was intentional, and petty. I parked and went inside and found the manager. I’m also a manager in the service industry so I was obviously respectful and informative, but basically I let her know that her employees need to respect customers’ preferences and that grown men don’t want to deal with the stupid TikTok ********.

Unfortunately, the manager was not on his side.

I also told her I don’t need my employees at my job thinking I’m into any of that vapid ****, or that I give a single **** about Charli or Chase or any of that nonsense. Since my language was a bit stronger than I’d intended, the manager basically threw me out and told me to never come back even though I’m literally a regular. From a customer service standpoint I know I’m in the right, and the manager should have acknowledged their mistake. I know I used stronger language that I should have but I was provoked. AITA?

Yikes! Clearly, she should’ve just let it go, but he probably didn’t need to get that upset.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about his reaction.

According to this reader, it’s an official Dunkin thing.

Here’s a very literal response.

As this reader explains, it’s the name of the drink.

This person is just glad he got banned.

This guy really let his ego get the better of him here.

The employee was obviously being a little petty by writing “Charli” on the cup after he already made it clear he didn’t like the gag. But turning it into a rant about “TikTok nonsense” and worrying about coworkers thinking he likes Charli D’Amelio is where this whole thing went off the rails.

At the end of the day, it was just a label on a coffee cup.

Getting banned from your regular Dunkin over it is pretty embarrassing.