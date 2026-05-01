International Study Shows That A Staggering Third Of Gen Z Men Share The Regressive View That A Wife Should Always Obey Her Husband

Yesterday’s women walked so that we could run – quite literally, in some cases.

Everyone from Emmeline Pankhurst, who helped women to achieve the vote in England to Kathrine Switzer, who ran the Boston Marathon despite marshals trying to stop her because she was a woman, women have been fighting for equality for generations.

And we’re not even there yet. From medicine and diagnostic criteria that are based on the male anatomy to gender-based violence and the gender pay gap, there are countless ways in which women are still unequal to men in society.

That’s why we should still, even in 2026, be championing women’s rights – and why it’s particularly concerning to see that an Ipsos and King’s College London study shows that Gen Z men have particularly regressive attitudes towards women.

In the study, which was published for International Women’s Day 2026, the researchers surveyed both men and women from 29 countries, representing four generations (Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z) to understand their gender-based attitudes.

And the results were start – and, in many ways, disgusting.

The headline of the study is that Gen Z men (those born between 1997 and 2012) responded with shocking derision towards gender equality, with 31% – or almost a third – of Gen Z men believing that, in a heterosexual marriage, a woman should always obey her husband.

Moreover, around a quarter of Gen Z men (24%) think that a woman shouldn’t appear too independent or self-sufficient, while 59% think that initiatives supporting gender equality in society are discriminating against men.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of women across all generations disagreed with these views; and, reassuringly, other generations didn’t seem to agree with the backwards attitudes of the large minority of Gen Z men, with even the oldest amongst those surveyed – the Boomers – more progressive in their attitudes.

Understandably, this has been met with horror amongst women throughout the world – and, since, according to Women’s Aid one third of women across the world will be the victim of physical violence in her lifetime, two thirds of women facing harassment every year, and one woman killed by her current or former partner every four days in the UK alone, there’s reason enough to worry.

This sentiment is echoed by KCL’s the Honourable Julia Gillard in a statement:

“It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men. Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms. As a society we need to resist the pressure to go backwards and accelerate the pace of change. Good research is critical to reasoned debate and forward progress.”

Safety and equality for women means a safer and more equal society for all – and we would do well not to forget that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a young woman who wants to tell her brother and his wife that they should not have a baby.