‘It’s Not Your Fault’: The Delivery Driver Who Met the Rarest Kind of Customer in the World

Most service workers are used to dealing with complaints when something goes wrong.

So, how would you respond if a customer received the wrong order, but instead of blaming you, they owned the mistake and handled it with total understanding? Would you expect that behavior? Or would you be shocked and impressed by the whole thing?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver experiences this very thing and will never forget what happened. Here’s his story.

The greatest customer ever. Last week, a customer placed a large order and left a huge tip. I didn’t get the run and was a little sad. Two runs later, I returned, and the same address had ordered again. This time it was about half the size of the first order, but still gave a huge tip. This time for me. I get there, and a guy comes running out. He immediately apologizes and says he accidentally ordered bacon on half of the pizzas, and his family doesn’t eat bacon (being of apparent Middle Eastern descent and Muslim, makes sense). I’m like, “OK, sorry about that,” and he apologizes profusely again. I’m like it’s no problem at all.

Then, the customer asked him to take the other pizzas back.

He then asks if I can take the pizzas back because he doesn’t want them to go to waste. I reply that since they have left our possession, all we can do is throw them away, but if he doesn’t want the pork-infested pizzas in his house, I’m more than happy to handle it for him. This is like a 1 in 10,000 customer. Every other customer in our area would be screaming on the phone about how we screwed up their order, we ruined their event, and they need not only a new, entire replacement order (including the pizzas that didn’t have bacon on them) but a refund on the original order. Instead, this responsible adult acknowledged his mistake and willingly paid for it.

Wow! What a wholesome interaction!

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit have encountered someone like this.

This person has a simple question.

Here’s someone who’s a little surprised.

This sounds like a terrible manager.

According to this reader, their job had the same policy.

If only all customers were like him. Life would be so much easier for service workers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who had to tell a woman she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.