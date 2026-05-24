May 24, 2026 at 5:20 am

“Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10-Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

by Liberty Canlas

Ill woman covering her mouth while working

Pexels/Reddit

Some workplaces care more about showing up than staying healthy.

This daycare worker shared a frustrating look behind the scenes of childcare. Staff are expected to work through illnesses ranging from the flu to food poisoning just to avoid punishment from management. Even when coworkers and the kids themselves could clearly tell something was wrong, calling in sick apparently wasn’t an option.

Don’t miss this full story because it highlights a side of daycare work most parents never see. It’s shocking, frustrating, and raises bigger questions about workplace pressure and the risks that children face when going to daycare when teachers are ill.

The reason daycare kids are always sick is because the staff is made to work sick

It’s because the staff is made to come in sick, and the kids who are sick are never sent home.

I have food poisoning today.

I’ve thrown up three times, been to the bathroom twice as many times, and I still had to work my full 10-hour shift.

I know food poisoning isn’t contagious, but I’ve done this with norovirus, pink eye, the flu. You name it.

This daycare teacher rants about how management doesn’t care about the staff’s wellbeing.

Management knew I was sick. Even the kids knew I was sick because, after I ran to the bathroom for the millionth time that day, they were checking in on me.

They don’t give a care, though.

Try calling in sick, and you’ll be asked to come in anyway. And if you dare refuse, you’ll get a disciplinary. They’ll always blame it on something unrelated, like “performance,” so they can cover their tracks.

This has happened at every daycare I’ve worked at, and I’m a seasoned teacher. I’ve worked in four.

Now, this is shocking news to me. I knew kids had to fight off viruses and bacteria that they catch from other kids at daycare, but I never knew that they had to face illnesses from teachers as well. Workplaces, especially those that involve vulnerable children, should prioritize the health and safety of everyone, including the staff.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one finds the story relatable.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.55.09 PM “Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10 Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

Here are some frightening facts.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.56.13 PM “Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10 Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

Another user shares their two cents.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.56.42 PM “Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10 Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

A user chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.57.23 PM “Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10 Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

And lastly, people are sharing more troubling information.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.58.12 PM “Keep Working or You’re Fired”: Sick Daycare Teacher Forced to Complete a 10 Hour Shift Around Vulnerable Kids

You can’t care for children if you need the care yourself.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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