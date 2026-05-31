He Helped His Wife Put On Socks Every Morning Because of Her Joint Issues, but One Playful Misunderstanding Made Her Burst Out Laughing
Small everyday routines in relationships often lead to the funniest moments.
The following story involves a man who helped his wife with a simple task because her joint issues made bending difficult.
He assisted her with putting on socks, but she told him it’s okay not to put them on perfectly.
What followed was a lighthearted exchange that turned an ordinary routine into a funny moment.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Socks go on feet
For context, you need to know one thing about my wife. She has certain joint issues, mainly her hips.
Nothing big, but it tends to make any activity that involves bending a nuisance.
One such activity is putting on socks. She can do it herself, but it is sometimes just easier if I do it for her.
I do not mind this at all.
This man got up and started putting his wife’s sock on her foot.
The story happened one morning when she was getting ready for work and I was still in bed.
I worked a later shift. She approaches my side of the bed with a pair of socks and bare feet.
No words are needed. I sit up and proceed to put on the first sock.
I like to do things properly, so working from an opposite angle, you cannot quite put on socks precisely as you do on your own feet.
She told him it’s okay not to be perfect.
So I twist and pull the sock until I get the toe and heel parts in place.
As I do the tweaking, she says:
“They do not have to be perfect, they just have to be on the foot.”
I did not say anything, but my inner, devilishly grinning self thought, “Aaalrighty then.”
So he followed it exactly.
I take the second sock and snap it onto her foot about two inches past the toes.
It is holding on firmly enough so it cannot be shaken off.
Technically, it was on the foot.
His wife smiled at him before going off to work.
Her jaw dropped for a second, then turned into an “Okay, you got me” smile.
Followed by an “I cannot believe you did that” sentence.
I proceeded to put the sock on properly.
We shared a kiss and she was off to work, while I went back for a bit more shut eye.Never Miss a Story
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This is a perfect example of a couple that knows exactly how to turn a small daily routine into a funny moment.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.
Who says health concerns always have to be serious? Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.
Short and sweet.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person loves the story.
Someone with a hip issue speaks up.
Finally, another fan of the story.
True love is putting your wife’s socks on her feet without complaint.
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