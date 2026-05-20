Manners vs. Mayhem: How Two Different Families in the Same Restaurant Proved Good Parenting Is a Choice

When some parents walk into a restaurant or grocery store, it is easy to tell that they are well aware of the fact that they are sharing this space with other customers and employees. Others seem to think that they are taking their kids to a public park where they are free to run around and play.

The assistant manager in this story experienced both types of parents in one shift. She works at a combination ice cream shop and grocery store where families are very common. As each small family walked in, she could almost immediately tell what kind of parenting they would perform.

The first mom sat her young child down at a table and proceeded to dump a sticky mess of food all over the place, even squirting out a bunch of ketchup directly on the dirty table for her child to enjoy. Not surprisingly, she didn’t bother to clean it up when they were done.

The other mother was walking through the grocery store when she saw her child poking and prodding the packages of meat in the refrigerator section. As soon as she saw what her child was doing, she took action not just to stop the child, but to use it as a teaching moment.

While active parenting takes a little more work, it certainly makes the whole world better for both society and the kids. Read through the details of each situation below and see which parent you think did a better job.

All I’ll start with is this: Parents. I’m the assistant manager at a fast food place/ice cream place that also has a small but respectable grocery section.

This is an interesting store, I’ve never seen one like this before.

We’re like a Dairy Queen with a tiny supermarket in it – overall, it’s convenient and kinda neat. Obviously, this establishment attracts lots of families, and most of them have a horde of children with them.

Sadly, many parents would just let their kids cause trouble for the other customers.

Every time a family walks in to your restaurant/workplace, you can tell what’s going to happen almost instantly. Little boy runs across the large, busy lobby area at top speed – does the parent quickly corral the kid out of the way of the other customers, or do they allow Tiny Tim to crawl all around the metal railing like it’s a jungle gym? Today I got both.

Well, this will make a mess, but that is to be expected in a store like this, I suppose.

One mother (and what was probably her mother and sister) sat down with her young baby. I noticed them off the bat because I admit that this baby was especially cute, and I’m not a baby person. Mom had bought a small container of cubed peaches in the grocery section, and proceed to dump the container of peaches and syrup all over the table for the baby to smash and sling all over the table and floor.

Mom isn’t worried about the germs or other gross stuff on the table.

Baby didn’t tip the container over – the mom just upended the container all over the table without even blinking. I would like to remind you that, although we do clean these tables as much as possible, this is still a table in the lobby of a very busy fast-food place.

Ok, this is going beyond gross.

I also watched this same lady dump a puddle of ketchup on the table for the baby to “dip” (aka fling and macerate) her french fries in. I probably don’t need to tell you that she didn’t clean that up.

Let’s see what this other parent was like.

The second notable parent of today happened near the store close, about 9pm. I was going through the grocery section, doing temps and organizing, and I struck up an idle conversation with a woman who had asked me where something was. We were talking lightly while I did my temps and she did her shopping, and during the course of this her toddler son started to grab and squeeze the meat packages.

Well, that pack of meat can’t be sold anymore, but at least mom stopped her child.

I notice, and my eyes flit over – one poke through the package and I have to return it. She notices what he’s doing and instantly says “Sean! Stop that! Can’t you tell she’s over here organizing and cleaning things! How would you like it if she came and dirtied your room after you just cleaned it!”

You can always tell when children are properly parented and when they aren’t. Good job, mom!

The little guy looked really sorry and immediately stopped — I get that he meant no harm, they’re just squishy and cold and he wanted to squeeze them. I was so pleased with her though! Teaching him appreciation, consideration, cleanliness…just awesome.

There is such a dramatic difference in the children raised by parents who actually pay attention to their kids and those who don’t. It does take some extra work to raise well-behaved children, but it is worth it in the end. Not just for society as a whole, but those children will be much better off as well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Take a moment to read through what the people in the comments have to say about this story as well.

The amount of wasted food these kids cost is heartbreaking.

This commenter makes a very gross point. Unfortunately, I think they are right.

What kind of parent leaves their kids for a stranger to watch?

I can’t imagine what kids do in a store like this. It makes me want to avoid shopping there.

This commenter had a friend who behaved like the first parent. It is absolutely disgusting.

Stories like this are a great reminder that kids shouldn’t be left unsupervised. It is the parents’ job to ensure they are behaving well anytime they are out in public.

Remember, there is a time and a place for kids to run wild, and the grocery store isn’t it. When parents take their kids to the store or other public areas, they should use it as a teaching opportunity. Helping kids develop the ability to behave is one of the best things that parents can do for them.