She Opened Up About Her Husband’s Cancer—Then Her Manager Chose The Worst Possible Time To Ask Her To Quit

It’s hard to know who really supports you until life gets difficult.

One woman learned that after spending three years giving everything she had to her job.

When she told her boss that her husband had cancer, he acted concerned and even offered to pray with her.

Then, while she was sitting at a doctor’s appointment learning the cancer had spread, he called and asked her to resign over one tense moment at work.

After everything she had given the company, the timing felt especially cruel.

Read on to see what you think about this situation.

My Narcissistic Employer Asked Me to Quit While I Was At My Husband’s Cancer Appointment I’ve been working at this company for 3 years, giving it my all. Two weeks ago, I confided in my boss about something deeply personal: my husband has cancer. He seemed empathetic at the time, even offering to pray with me, which felt a little forced, but I appreciated the gesture nonetheless. Yesterday, I had taken the day off to attend a doctor’s appointment with my husband, where we got devastating news—his cancer has spread to another spot. I was crushed.

At the doctor’s appointment, she received a text from her boss.

While I was still at that very appointment, my boss had the audacity to call me and ask me to resign. He said it was because I had raised my voice at him during a sales meeting earlier in the week. Mind you, this was the first time I’ve ever done anything like that in the three years I’ve worked there. I’ll admit, I was under an immense amount of stress and probably let my emotions get the best of me, but I had hoped for a little understanding given everything I’m going through.

Now, she feels very betrayed.

Instead, he chose to kick me while I was at my lowest. It’s hard not to see his earlier “prayers” and concern as completely performative. How do you go from praying for someone’s family to asking them to quit during a crisis? I feel so betrayed. I gave this job years of dedication, and the lack of empathy is gut-wrenching. Has anyone else dealt with a boss like this? Should I fight this, or is it a sign to move on? Any advice or similar experiences would mean a lot right now.

Wow! Talk about bad timing.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

That’s just heartless.

It sure is.

Oh no! Let’s hope this isn’t true.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

This is so true!

She should not make this easy for him by quitting.

If he wants her gone, then he should have to explain that decision and follow the proper process.

She has already given the company three years, and one bad moment during a family crisis should not erase that.

For now, she should document everything, speak with HR, and protect herself before making any decisions.

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