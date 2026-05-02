“Not on My Grass”: The Explosive Neighborhood Confrontation Over a Dog’s 30-Second Bathroom Break

Imagine walking your dog on a residential sidewalk. If your dog relieved itself in a neighbor’s yard, would you expect the homeowner to be upset, or would you think everything’s fine as long as you clean it up?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation, and the homeowner was really upset. Now, the dog owner is wondering if she really did mess up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for allowing my dog to go on a neighborhood lawn even though I instantly cleaned it up? I live in exurban Ohio, if you are walking your dog; you are doing it on residential sidewalks. My dog unfortunately relieved himself on the very edge of someone’s yard. Notably not the but by the road but just barely on the “yard proper.” I immediately bent down to pick it up, solid, no residue; easy stuff.

The homeowner was watching.

However out.of the corner of my eye a ~70 year old woman is recording me on her phone out of window. She didn’t make a noise to get my attention, I spotted her. I make an apologetic face and show her that I intend to clean it up. I take my earbuds out, to exchange what I thought would be a sincere by lighthearted apology.

The homeowner was not at all understanding.

That wasn’t her intention, she told me I “better keep my damn dog out of her yard.” I started to try to reason with her but she cut me off: “Just do it.” My response was “Whatever.” and to start walking away. “Don’t you whatever me!” Then I told her, while walking away: “Call whoever you want ” I probably said that 3 times and just walked away from the situation.

She didn’t mean to do anything wrong.

I know my dog shouldn’t go in her yard, but I immediately set out to clean in it up and if there is a rule regarding “15-20 feet” from the road being public property I was definitely within that. My initial reaction was to be apologetic and just clean it up but she came at me with immediate hostile energy and I reciprocated with incredibly dismissive energy and just left the situation.

I can see both sides of this situation. Whose side is Reddit on?

This person is on her side.

A dog walker thinks she messed up.

This person suggests avoiding the woman’s yard.

Another dog owner weighs in.

She should respect the homeowner’s wishes.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about his neighbor’s dog that he got the whole neighborhood involved.