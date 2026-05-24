May 24, 2026 at 12:45 am

Owner Shocked After DNA Test Reveals the Real Breeds of Her Dog’s Parents: “They Look Nothing Like Him”

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs looking at camera

TikTok/@lisacj90

A lot of dog owners out there wonder about the origins of their pooches.

Where did they come from?

Who were their mom and dad?

Well, a woman named Lisa took to TikTok and made a post that went viral after she did some digging and found out about the pedigree of Bear, her sweet puppy.

dog looking at camera

TikTok/@lisacj90

The first slide in the post shows a photo of a big male dog.

The text reads, “It all started when my mum…”

Next up was photo of a Dachshund.

The text continued, “Met my Dad.”

dog looking at camera

TikTok/@lisacj90

The post then showed a photo of them together and the text reads, “And they fell in love.”

Next up was a photo of Bear and the text reads, “And they had me.”

Lisa wrote in the video’s caption, “My little sausage pocket.”

puppy looking at camera

TikTok/@lisacj90

Check out the post HERE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 2.06.52 PM Owner Shocked After DNA Test Reveals the Real Breeds of Her Dog’s Parents: “They Look Nothing Like Him”

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 2.07.06 PM Owner Shocked After DNA Test Reveals the Real Breeds of Her Dog’s Parents: “They Look Nothing Like Him”

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 20 at 2.07.38 PM Owner Shocked After DNA Test Reveals the Real Breeds of Her Dog’s Parents: “They Look Nothing Like Him”

Well, this is an unusual mashup!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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