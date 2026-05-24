Owner Shocked After DNA Test Reveals the Real Breeds of Her Dog’s Parents: “They Look Nothing Like Him”

A lot of dog owners out there wonder about the origins of their pooches.

Where did they come from?

Who were their mom and dad?

Well, a woman named Lisa took to TikTok and made a post that went viral after she did some digging and found out about the pedigree of Bear, her sweet puppy.

The first slide in the post shows a photo of a big male dog.

The text reads, “It all started when my mum…”

Next up was photo of a Dachshund.

The text continued, “Met my Dad.”

The post then showed a photo of them together and the text reads, “And they fell in love.”

Next up was a photo of Bear and the text reads, “And they had me.”

Lisa wrote in the video’s caption, “My little sausage pocket.”

Check out the post HERE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, this is an unusual mashup!