From ‘Joke’ to Essential: The Reason One Woman is Now Running the Shelter That Mocked Her

Sometimes a joke can take on a life of its own.

So, what would you do if you were living at a homeless shelter and the director gave you a “job” as a joke? Would you treat it like a one-time joke? Or would you lean into it and see what happens?

In the following story, one girl finds herself in this situation and decides to see how far it could go. Here’s her story.

I don’t work here but the manager likes to pretend I do and I love it so fudge off! So I used to live (yes, LIVE, not work) at a homeless shelter in my city, and I was really good friends with the Director of Programs and Services. We were always hanging out in her office. Eventually, the friendship (and, clearly, trust) reached the point where she was willing to give me an imaginary job there as a “mini SSW” (service support worker). I was considered to be in a position below the real SSWs, so I couldn’t go behind their desks to do any “work,” and I didn’t really have any responsibilities, but we were both entertained, so it was all good.

The director gave her a new role.

Then one day, the director of programs and services apparently decided to promote me, so I became the mini director of programs and services… above the SSWs, at least in theory. I was still not allowed behind any desks, though. But one day, as I was sitting near the SSW desk, I wondered, what exactly did my new “job” entail? I then took on the responsibility of looking after the SSW desk when no one was there, and I decided that my starting rate would be $1, rising by a few cents every few minutes.

Then, she assigned herself some work.

So, I started doing just that… but one day, one of the official volunteers (who was officially entrusted with said responsibility… for nothing, since she was just a volunteer) shooed me away while I was on the clock, saying she was supposed to do it. But at that point, I’d already notified my “boss” of what I was doing, and she was fine with it. Later on, I was also officially entrusted with watching my BOSS’s desk when she wasn’t in her office (and NOBODY watches the desks in that office, not even volunteers)! I started my wages at $2 for those desks…haha.

Eventually, the director paid her.

Not to say one very Karen-ish guest at the homeless shelter didn’t try to pull my wheelchair out of “her” office one day, only to make up a story that I needed help to get out of there…which I did NOT. I was on the clock at that time! Sheesh! All in all, by the time I left the homeless shelter, my “boss” owed me $3.80. She gave me $4.00, apparently because she was afraid of what I’d do to her if she failed to pay up🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Wow! The director sounds like a really great woman.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person loved the story.

Here’s some advice.

These are nice words!

This social worker also loves the story.

What a nice story!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.