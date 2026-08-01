“We Literally Warned You”: Hotel Guest Throws Massive Fit When Planned Power Outage Begins Right on Schedule

Drama queen alert!

Drama queen alert!

Can we all agree that no one, and I mean NO ONE, enjoys being in the presence of a drama queen?

I sure think so!

Because folks like this are a nightmare to deal with and they test everyone’s patience.

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about a guest who might want to reevaluate how she acts when she’s out in public..

Because she was being a total psycho!

Get all the details below, and see what you think.

Overdramatic Guest during a Power Outage. “This one happened a few months ago. The city was working their way down the street, working on updating underground utility lines. They eventually made it to our block, and outside of traffic complaints about traffic and noise during the day, it wasn’t too bad. Being that the construction crew was right behind the building, whenever there was a planned outage of services, they would notify us a day or two in advance.

Hey, they gotta do what they gotta do…

The day prior to this incident, we had received a notice that the power was going to be out for several hours starting around 6 pm. We were given a timeframe of about 2 hours, but the last time they did it, it was more like 4 hours. We covered all the bases. Preassigned all incoming guests, generated keys and printed reg cards. I was even given temporary mobile access to our PMS to check for last minute reservations. Our morning shift made notices for the power outage, and called all our in house guests to let them know about the situation. The few that she wasn’t able to get a hold of she left a voicemail for them.

They had all the bases covered…

On top of that, before leaving for the day, our GM brought down a box of emergency glow sticks to give out to guests should they need them. Our maintenance guy was on site to shut off/on the elevator. Everything was going smoothly and in typical city crew fashion the shut down happened about 45 minutes late. Since it was already dark, I had already cracked a few glow sticks and hung them around the windows of the lobby. I had about 3 people waiting to check in when the power went out, and all were aware of what was going on.

Uh oh…here we go…

Not 5 minutes later a Karen burst into the lobby, and cut off the guest I was attending. Karen: “What the hell is going on?!?! I don’t have electricity in my room!” Me: “It’s a planned power outage, there’s a construction crew right behind the building” Karen: ” and why wasn’t I told about this!?!”

Well, actually…

Me: * checks her reservation on app * “It looks like our morning agent tried to get ahold of you and left you a voicemail. We also had a noticed posted this morning in the breakfast room in the lobby” Karen: “I received no such call.What am I supposed to do now? I have kids with me” Me: ” I understand and I do apologize, but the outage is only going to last an hour or two. Power should be back on shortly. I do have some emergency glow sticks, if you’d like to take some to hold you over till then” Karen: ” THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! YOU HAVE TO TURN THE POWER BACK ON NOW!!!” Me: “I would if I could, but that ‘s something you have to take up with the city since they’re the ones working on the utilities at the moment.” Karen: “UUUUUGHHH!!!! Whatever, where the hell are we supposed to line up for food?” Me: “The breakfast is from 6 am to 10 am in the breakfast room down the hall.”

Wow…

Karen: “I’m not asking about breakfast, I’m asking about food! You guys are obligated to give out food and water during an emergency situation!” Me: “Ma’am, this is a planned outage, not a natural disaster. The only area affected buy the outage is our block and the two others behind the building. If you need water, I can get you a couple of water bottles” * at this point two of the three guests are trying their best not to laugh *

Karen was insistant.

Karen: “No! You have to give us food and I’m going to also need two cases of water for me and my kids” Me: “I’m sorry, but I can’t do that. There are several dining options in the area, and there is a grocery store 5 minutes from here; all of which i’m sure still have power” Karen ended up storming off, and I didn’t hear from her for the rest of the night. She did end up leaving a nasty review, there she ended up deleting herself after our manager replied to it.”

Here’s what readers on Reddit had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

And this person spoke up.

Jeez, this lady acted like this was the biggest inconvenience of her life.

What’s the big deal…?

Take a chill pill!

This hotel guest was the very definition of a KAREN.