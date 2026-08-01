Their Neighbor Has Harassed Them For Years—And She’s Running Out Of Ways To Deal With Him

The last thing that most people want to do when it comes to disputes with neighbors is get the law involved in any way, shape, or form.

That’s when things get messy, people get upset, and things tend to go off the rails.

But, as you can probably imagine, sometimes it’s the best course of action…until it isn’t.

In today’s story, a woman talked about how some awful neighbors have been giving her problems for years…

And she’s not sure what to do next.

Let’s take a look at what she’s dealing with.

I wanted to obtain a restraining order for months, but now I don’t… “I always had problems with these neighbors from Hell and his friends. When they arrived in April of 2023, they cut down my avocado tree and continued until all that was left was a stump. They stole my broom and bucket for themselves. They insulted me whenever I passed by their house, calling me a drug addict, my mom a dog, my sisters prostitutes, and my dad an old coward.

Good grief!

They refused to clean up after their dogs and keep their music down and instead would retaliate. To avoid that, I reported them to our landlord and police since May 2023. Officially, this started on October 15, 2023, when I had begun documenting his harassment towards me. That day, I woke up to him being intoxicated and inappropriate, shouting things like, “I have papers you don’t, I am American, and you are an illegal immigrant. I will call ICE on you. I have more rights than you.” I took offense to that, and we argued—a shouting match.

This guy is dangerous.

I stopped until he began to threaten my life by saying I better watch out, that I would find out if he saw me, and he would wait for me to beat me up, educate me, and send his son after me. Throughout the day and night, he would continue to say those things. He waited for my parents downstairs to tell them the same thing. Since that day, I never interacted with them again. Unfortunately, that did not matter to him. He made it his mission to become a nuisance to me for whatever reason he could find or cause. On March 3, 10:50 PM, he threw a beer bottle at me as I was walking to my parent’s car to pick up laundry. On June 9, he dumped blue paint on my plants and a rock near my window.

There are a lot of gross people in the world…

That is when I decided to get cameras for my protection and to prove that he would not leave me alone. From June 25 through the 29, they built multiple barriers to block the view of my cameras, threatened me with legal action, waited for me downstairs, and bragged that they knew when I would go out and come back through their cameras. On June 29 and 30, they dumped frying oil/grease onto my plants. On July 4, he threw a cinder block onto the sidewalk, cracking it. On July 5 and August 26, their friend was caught purposely littering around my plants.

It just gets worse and worse…

From July 10 through the 13, they intentionally used a speaker and a blender next to my window as early as 9 AM to as late as 2 AM. On July 13 their friend confronted me about the cameras, threatening me with legal action. On July 20, they came home intoxicated and angry. He followed my family a total of 6 times. While doing so, he recorded us with his phone without permission, referred to us as Indian and Indigenous people with his speaker, and threatened us with legal action until I took my cameras down. He attempted to get into my apartment, urinated on the shared exterior water faucet, stole my camera, and used a ladder to hit my other camera and window with a broom.

Does this ever end…?

Throughout the day and night, they waited for me to come down, tried to instigate by playing loud music, mocking me and my family about being nothing more than Indians and Indigenous people, cursing us to go to hell, and threatening to prevent my dad from coming home, bragging about how he stole my camera and how he will get away with it because he can do and say whatever he wants. He persisted until 2 AM. The police came twice, at 9 PM and 4 AM. I showed them the camera footage, and they had him pay for the stolen camera. After they left, he did not leave me alone until the landlord contacted him the next day. On July 27, he used his phone again to record my mom and sister without permission. On August 11 and 12, he was wasted and screamed and shouted for hours, being a nuisance. On August 15, his partner spied on us with his phone, looking through our window. On August 24, he yelled at my parents and sister to inform them it was his birthday so he could do whatever he wanted. Throughout this ordeal, I contacted a housing organization to pressure my landlord into evicting these people. The best they got out of him was my neighbor promising to leave me alone.

It was time to get serious.

When that didn’t work, I contacted a lawyer and was told there was no guarantee to get a restraining order regardless of the evidence. Even if I get one, there is no guarantee they will stop either, and worsen the situation. The best advice they could give me was to move elsewhere. However, if I were to go through with this, just for a chance at a piece of paper, it might cost me around $20,000. With this situation going on for this long without anything changing for the better, I’ve given up hope. I will become what I hate and become their neighbor from hell.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person was shocked.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Wow…

This is insane!

And you have to feel sorry for her for having to put up with this for so long.

I think she should go ahead and get a lawyer involved to teach these people a lesson.

This might be one of the worst Neighbor From Hell stories of all time…