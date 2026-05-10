She Was Furious When Her Mom Refused to Attend Her Father’s Funeral, and the Fight Changed Everything

No matter how “close” you are, it hurts losing a parent.

So, what would you do if your parent refused to let you attend your other parent’s funeral because they thought the trip would be inconvenient and uncomfortable for the rest of the family? Would you give in to keep the peace? Or would you find another way to go?

In the following story, one teen girl finds herself in this predicament and turns to her boyfriend. Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling my mom names after she wants me to miss my father’s funeral? I (17) am pretty grief-stricken right now. I just lost my father. He was going through a long battle and sadly lost it. My father was never really fully in my life, but over the last two years, we got close. I live with my mom, stepdad and my sister Rosie (15). The funeral is in 8 days and is being held by my grandma in Canada, where my dad was living for the last 4 months. I live about 2 hours away from Canada.

When she tried to ask, her mother laughed.

Anyway, when my mom got the call, she called me into the kitchen and told me, and I was obviously heartbroken. My mom wasn’t too bothered and told me to calm down and stop acting hysterically. I was grieving for a few days, but I was trying to keep it together for the funeral, knowing that being close to him and my grandma would help. That is, until I asked my mom when we’d be making the drive to Canada. She turned to me and laughed. Physically laughed and said, “Why would we be going to Canada?”

Then, her mother tried to make an excuse.

I looked at her, confused and said, “For my dad’s funeral.” She said, “Oh, honey, we are going to have to give that one a miss,” like it was a basketball game, not my father’s funeral. She said Rosie and my stepdad would be uncomfortable and bored, and when I offered to go alone and meet my grandma at the train station, she snapped at me and said no, we weren’t even close anyway (This is not true! We built a relationship over two years).

Fed up, she went to stay with her boyfriend.

Last night at dinner was the final straw. Rosie was talking about some horse riding competition going on the weekend of my dad’s funeral and my mom wanted us all to go. This is the part where I may be wrong. I called my mom a toxic ***** and said that I’d be going to my dad’s funeral no matter what. I’ve been staying with my boyfriend (18) for two days now, and we’re planning to make the train ride to Canada early to spend time with my grandma. My mom keeps on texting me and sending me voicemails crying, asking to talk. AITA?

Wow! Her mother seems a little cold for that one.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what’s going on here.

This reader thinks she should be able to attend the funeral.

Here’s an interesting perspective.

According to this comment, she may not be able to get into Canada as a minor.

As this person points out, what the mom’s doing is not fair.

This poor girl! Her mother needs to step up, because she should want to help her daughter grieve.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.