They Were Given Only Six Days’ Notice for Mandatory Training, but Union Rules Ensure Overtime Pay

Imagine only being given six days notice that you have to attend an all-day training for work on your day off. That’s what happened to the employees in this story, but the manager really messed up because these employees are in a union.

The union rep gave him two options. Neither one was ideal, but it’s a win for the employees!

Let’s read all about it.

Work forced to pay overtime pay to entire staff A few of months ago, the company I work for (US based) was planning an “All Staff Training Day”. Everyone had heard about it, as it was cancelled once (holidays and super busy), but nothing was set in stone. About 6 weeks ago, they finalized the day and it was being talked about. Except our manager (one of too many) never updated the schedules until about 6 days ago.

But they’re in a union.

Here’s the best part. I work for a company that’s unionized (Teamsters). In our contract, it clearly states that our schedules can’t be changed without 2 weeks notice and if it is, and we’re forced to work on our scheduled day off, the company is required to pay us 1½ pay (time and a half), and that doesn’t include any overtime for the week that we might accrue (like working 50 hours when we’re scheduled on our day off).

Our shop steward was on the phone with the union rep and the head of HR all afternoon.

The manager really messed up.

It was either pay us, or everyone skips the training (that’s been planned for over 6 weeks with catering and everything!) So, my company will have to pay 1½ times pay to anyone who has the day off (a fair amount as we’re technically closed that day), to three different departments, all under the same manager, because the manager couldn’t be bothered to change our schedules without 2 weeks notice! Mind you, they KNEW about this training day almost 6 weeks ago Unions work, friends.

Wow! The manager just had to notify everyone in advance. I wonder why he didn’t.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

One person rewrites OP’s title.

Someone in a union weighs in.

Another union worker shares their overtime rules.

One person doesn’t understand training days.

All the manager had to do was give the staff advance notice.

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