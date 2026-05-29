She Was “Temporarily” Fired After Months of Being Talked Down To, but Her Former Manager Still Asked for the Recipe Behind Her Popular Cheesecake

There’s nothing worse than someone only contacting you because they want something.

This bakery employee worked as both a kitchen helper and dessert maker, bringing some original recipes into the business alongside desserts the manager requested. One of those recipes, a Basque cheesecake, became especially popular with customers.

At the same time, though, the manager constantly talked down to her and acted like she was easily replaceable.

Then she suddenly found herself “temporarily” terminated without much explanation.

Now that she’s no longer there making the cheesecake herself, the same manager wants the recipe everybody loved. And she really doesn’t feel like handing it over.

Keep reading to see what happened.

AITA for not wanting to give my ex-manager my recipe? Recently, I got “temporarily” terminated from my job. I found out when I called a day before I was meant to work about ingredients I needed – I’ve not been told anything past that, but that’s another thing. I worked as a kitchen helper and would also come one day a week to make desserts. I would make some of her recipes (she’s not a baker and it shows) because I had to, but also added my own. One of those was a basque cheesecake that became super popular.

Now, the manager wants the recipe.

She sent me a message today asking “please and thank you” for the recipe, and honestly, as petty as it sounds, I don’t wish to give it to her. I feel I’d lose value as an employee, and I’ve also been treated poorly by her and told I don’t know how to do ****. She also has threatened me before to fire me and that I’m there “because she wants me to be there” which was false. I may work there again, but not as kitchen staff, which doesn’t fully make me happy. AITA?

Wow! What nerve to even ask.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

Here’s good advice.

This person doesn’t think she should give it up.

According to this comment, the recipe belongs to her, not the manager.

Yes, so even with the recipe, it may not be the same.

The manager really does sound like she wants the employee’s work without actually valuing the employee herself.

It’s kinda crazy to spend months talking down to somebody and threatening to fire them, then suddenly reach out because now you want the person’s recipe.

That kind of thing makes people feel used really quickly.

At this point, she’d probably do better just baking the cheesecakes herself and selling the manager whole cakes from now on.