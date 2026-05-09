She’s Moving Away for Her Partner’s Career Opportunity, but Her Parents Keep Pressuring Her to Stay

Some parents have a really difficult time when their kids leave the home nest…no matter how old they are.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her parents are not happy with the fact that she’ll be moving out and starting a new life soon.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA? Parents 54F+55M upset about me 24F moving away. “I (24F) am moving and my parents are having a very hard time with it. I currently live on Long Island, New York and ever since I was a little girl I spoke about moving away to somewhere with more space, nature, and just an overall calm vibe. Last month, my fiancé (26M) got a job in Albany, New York!

This sounds like a good thing.

We have since found a beautiful and affordable apartment and got everything set up. He has moved in and begun working. I work in a school and am nearing the end of my graduate program (I will be done December 2026). I will be going upstate for the summer and will visit while I can during the remainder of the year but am planning on moving in December. My parents have been pretty disapproving of this. My mom (54F) says I’m too young, though she isn’t the main issue.

Yikes…

My father (55M) is calling me stupid, says I’m leaving the family, and hopes I dislike living there so that I can move back. He says it’s way too far and that there’s nothing around there. I think most of this is stemming from fear but it really hurts! This has been my dream and I feel so good when I’m up there. I want to be excited but it’s hard when my family becomes upset and passive aggressive when it is brought up. It makes me question if I should do this but it is what I truly want. I’d love any insight/perspectives on this. Am I in the wrong for moving? Should I just appease them? AITA?”

Readers spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Her parents need to stay out of it and let her be an adult…