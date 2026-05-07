Sometimes Your Valentine’s Day Plans Just Don’t Work, And Sometimes They Turn Into A Hilarious Disaster Causing You To Crash Out

Valentine’s Day can be a lot of fun, whether you decide to go out on a romantic date or stay home with your significant other.

What you don’t want, however, is for your simple plans to go haywire, and that is just what happened to this TikToker.

She begins her video saying, “Guys, welcome to my Valentine’s Day Crashout. All I wanted to do today to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to watch the greatest love story of all time. Twilight.”

Wait…well, ok, I guess.

She goes on, “So, we look up where we can stream it. The only place where we can watch it, HBO Max. What’s the one streaming service we don’t have access to? HBO Max.”

How frustrating.

“So, then we go to Amazon. They are available to buy. They are on discount. We call our landlord because it is her Amazon account, because it’s on the TV. She says, ‘Do Not Purchase That. I have the physical copies.'”

Oh, good. This might work out.

She continues, “We find them, they are Blu-ray. We pull out our DVD player, it’s not a Blu-ray DVD player. So then, we have to go buy a new DVD player. Specifically, a Blu-ray DVD player. We plug it into this TV, and the sound doesn’t work.”

What a nightmare. But at this point, just sign up for HBO Max for a month.

But no, they don’t want to sign up for HBO Max.

She continues with her story, saying, “So then, we have to go buy a new TV. Then, we put the DVD in our new DVD player and guess what happens. It won’t play the DVD. So, then we go to DI to find new DVDs, and of course, we can’t even find the full collection, so we’re going from Twilight to Breaking Dawn Part I.”

Oh man, this is terrible. But largely caused by their own sillyness.

She finally wraps up the story, saying, “So, anyways, that’s my Valentine’s Day Crashout! I’m losing my mind!”

Well, what can you expect from someone who thinks Valentine’s Day is the greatest love story of all time?

If this all really happened, it is pretty crazy.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

Read on to see what the commenters thought of this story.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Right, you can get HBO Max for a month for free.

What is wrong with these people.

Her crash-out was entirely self-inflicted.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁