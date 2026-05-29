Teenager Catches Mom Secretly Recording Little Brother’s Emotional Meltdown—Then Snatches Phone to Delete It Herself

Living with someone who constantly twists conversations and records people behind their backs can get old really fast.

The relationship between this teenager and her mother has been getting worse ever since the family split apart. But things really crossed a line once the mother started secretly recording emotional conversations and arguments involving her younger brother.

One situation especially upset her after the mother kept pushing the boy during a conversation about studying while secretly recording the entire thing on her phone.

Once the teenager realized what was happening, she immediately grabbed the phone and deleted the recording herself.

That did not go over well.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

AITA for telling my mom she has a serious problem with lying? Hi, I’m 17F. I have a complicated relationship with my mother ever since we kicked my dad out. She has been the worst in terms of trying to heal our relationship with each-other, going out of her way to even mimic my dad. I stated multiple times that she should see a therapist for this, because what our dad has done to us is something that therapy could help us heal with. I give up on trying to fix our relationship.

Her mother is not managing her brother very well.

Recently, my mom has been aware of my little brother’s anger management issues. He gets angry too easily, and resorts to being frustrated and cries. He is 11, and I tried my best to help him try *his* best to not go from 0 to 100 so fast. He’s doing well, but with my mom’s constant nagging, he loses progress almost immediately. I caught her recording a voice message to herself on WhatsApp, while nagging or jokingly annoying my little brother about him studying today. She asked him, “Are you planning on studying today?” which he replied with, “Yeah, I studied yesterday, too, if you were wondering.”

At this point, she stepped in and tried to help.

She took it as if he said, “Oh, I studied yesterday so it doesn’t matter if I study today or not.” This followed an extremely loud argument between the two. Mind you, she’s recording all this behind our backs. I had to jump in and explain to my mom that he wanted to reassure her about his studying, and that he didn’t mean it in a half-***** or ignorant way. She told me that I shouldn’t speak over him, and let him speak for himself. She just kept assuming the opposite of what he was trying to say. This also led to my little brother crying in frustration. After she got what I assume was the reaction she wanted, she clicked the pause button on the voice recording. She forgot her ringer was on, so it made a loud click sound that I instantly caught onto.

Sadly, it’s not the first time.

I reached for her phone, snatched it almost, and deleted the voice recording immediately. She got really mad, but she knew she was wrong, so she couldn’t do much. I told her she shouldn’t be recording me or my brother’s voices without our permission or knowledge, because that is an invasion of privacy. She told us we don’t have privacy to begin with since she’s our mom. She stood her ground the entire time and kept gaslighting me. This isn’t the first time this has happened. She has recorded my voice behind my back talking to my brother about things he had done that I don’t want my mom finding out about. I’m trying my best to gentle parent and use my loud voice when my idea isn’t clear. She is currently talking to my stepdad in a really nasty way about me. Saying that I am “aggravating” or “annoying” for catching her. I am sure she left out the part about her being wrong or being caught. AITA?

Wow! Imagine if every mother acted like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s check to see what the folks over at Reddit think about everything.

This reader thinks she could benefit from individual therapy.

No kid should have to grow up like this.

When put like this, the mother sounds very immature.

Here’s someone who thinks she needs to get out of the house ASAP.

Recording your kids during emotional moments behind their backs is really messed up.

This teenager clearly feels like she’s spent years walking on eggshells around someone who escalates situations and then acts like everyone else is the problem afterward.

And the comment about her kids “not having privacy” because she is their mother honestly says everything.

That doesn’t sound like a healthy home environment for either of those kids.

After all this, it’s likely that everyone can benefit from therapy.