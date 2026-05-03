Teenager, Her Boyfriend, And Brother Name New Family Dog Nugget And Refuse To Rename It After Her Parents Ask

Getting a new family dog is a heartwarming experience, but the experience often isn’t without its share of drama.

See why this daughter is feeling bad about her mom.

AITA for not changing my dog’s name?

After losing our Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix to kidney failure, my family and I decided to get a new puppy. We went to the humane society just to look at the dogs. My dad said we couldn’t adopt any.

But an adorable fuzzy face is about to change this.

After looking at the dogs, found the tiniest little Terrier mix and fell in love with him. His name is Nugget. He is 2 and a half months old. My whole family fell in love with him, so we decided to adopt him. However, on the car ride home, my mom suggested changing his name. My brother and I like the name Nugget since it’s silly and adorable. My mom argued that it would be tough to call Nugget (she and my dad are Indian immigrants).

So they guilt trip her.

They started suggesting Indian names, such as Kuttappa and Aloo. I said no to naming him an Indian name since we live in the United States and it would be hard for vets, pet sitters, and groomers to pronounce his name. Fast forward to today and my mom is still pestering me about changing Nugget’s name. I said no again, because Nugget is a good name. My mom replied, “If I hate the dog’s name, I’ll eventually hate the dog.”

Discussing doesn’t change Mom’s mind.

I said, “You chose to adopt this dog and you’ve been helping take care of him despite his name.” My mom then said, “If you won’t change the dog’s name, it will be a personal attack against me.” I really don’t know what to do now. I don’t like any of the names my mom and dad suggest, but I fear that my mom won’t talk to me if I don’t change the puppy’s name. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

They need to find common ground.

Great idea!

Definitely. Ask any dog.

True…

Nice! I like it, too.

There’s still plenty of time to change it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen with a privileged upbringing who is turning his back on his parents.