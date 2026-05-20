Homeowner Pushes Back After Neighbor Claims Cul-de-Sac as Private Parking and Calls Police on Residents

Some awful neighbors make living on your own street feel like a warzone.

This homeowner has been dealing with exactly that — a neighbor who planted a private parking sign in the middle of their shared cul-de-sac, filled it with four of his own vehicles, and called the police on anyone else who parks there.

This same harassment continued whenever workers would come for permitted jobs too — this guy acted like he owned the entire neighborhood.

So while the rest of the neighbors just turned the other cheek, this homeowner was finally reaching his breaking point.

Keep reading for the full story.

Parking in front of neighbors, claiming private parking on a cul-de-sac (neighbor put up sign says private parking but it’s a public road) Neighbor put up a sign that the cul-de-sac parking is private. It’s all of his vehicles that park there (4 large vehicles) and remain there for as long as he wants. Any other neighbor’s cars he calls the police on to get them moved.

Lately, this neighbor’s bad habit has gotten even harder to tolerate.

It has been irritating me lately because most of the vehicles that turn around end up using my driveway to turn around because he parks his cars in front of my house. His house is on a private driveway that connects to the cul-de-sac. He knows it bothers me and he still continues to do it. I feel like calling the authorities on him but he’s a neighbor from ****.

This neighbor stinks in plenty of other ways too.

He complains about everything. When we have workers at our house and have permits, he calls the city to try to find violations to make us halt and pay fines. When I’m outside he comes out to check on me.

None of the other homeowners seem to want to confront him, so he’s wondering if he’ll have to be the one to step up.

All the other neighbors just stay away and let him get what he wants. He has threatened to sue and it makes no sense, but to him it makes him feel powerful I guess. I’m the type of person that doesn’t want confrontation and his ways of getting to me I’ve been trying to ignore and live my life.

You can only ignore behavior like this for so long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks the homeowner should report the issue, but remain anonymous.

If this neighbor dishes it out, he should be able to take it, right?

This neighbor has proved he really doesn’t deserve anyone else’s goodwill.

This homeowner might just have to get comfortable with being aggressive.

Neighborly disputes rarely start big. They usually build slowly until one day you realize someone has claimed your street as their personal property.

This homeowner finally reached that point after watching his neighbor act like a complete dictator over a space that was clearly intended to be shared.

His approach is familiar. The surveillance, the calls to the city, the threats of lawsuits — it’s all designed to make the cost of pushing back feel higher than just giving in.

But this homeowner is done dealing with it — and he’s right to stand his ground.