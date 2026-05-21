The Academic Rivalry: How a Best Friend’s Thesis Prank Risked a Degree and Led to a Shocking Graduation Confession

College friendships often come with a mix of rivalry and harmless pranks.

The following story involves a man who pulled a sneaky trick on his best friend after a minor falling out during university.

Since his friend was writing a chemistry thesis, he secretly altered his laptop’s autocorrect settings.

The changes caused months of bizarre word substitutions that left his friend completely confused.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Autocorrect Timebomb Back in my university days, my best friend and I had a minor falling out. I have no idea what this was over. I also do not know what precipitated it. Needless to say, I was looking to exact some petty revenge.

This man and his best friend are massive Eagles fans, and they both dislike the Dallas Cowboys.

He was studying chemistry and was in the process of writing his thesis. He was also a massive Eagles fan. This was something we shared in common. As such, we had a vehement dislike of the Dallas Cowboys. This was just after the Cowboys had beaten Philly in the 2009 playoffs.

He decided to mess up his friend’s autocorrect entries on Word.

He left his laptop unlocked and idle one afternoon in the library. He stepped away for a comfort break. I seized the opportunity and opened up Word. I created new autocorrect entries. For example, every time he wrote “Acid,” it would autocorrect to “Jerry Jones.” “Alkali” would autocorrect to “Tony Romo.” I added as many as I could think of.

Some words would automatically be changed to terms associated with the Dallas Cowboys.

He came back a few minutes later. I stopped before he noticed. For the remainder of his time at university, I would periodically hear him erupt. This happened while he was writing a piece of coursework. Whatever word he was trying to use would automatically change. It would turn into something associated with the Dallas Cowboys.

His friend never knew what was happening until he came clean.

He never quite worked out why it was happening. He would have to use a workaround. For example, he changed the dictionary language. I came clean at graduation. To be fair, he saw the funny side. Apparently, a rogue “Terrell Owens” did sneak its way into his final thesis. He was slightly annoyed about that.

Hahaha! This was childish, but also pure genius.

At least he confessed before his friend started reporting it to the Microsoft headquarters.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person did the same thing.

Well done, says this user.

Lol. Here are two honest opinions.

This one also had the same idea.

Finally, people are loving the petty revenge.

Some revenge plans are petty, while others become unforgettable graduation stories.