The Blocked Husband: Why One Man’s Busy Work Night Ended in a Total Marriage Crisis

Some jobs call for people to be fully attentive and they’re not able to get away or deal with distractions until all the work is done for the day.

On the flip side, some people who are in relationships with folks who have those kinds of jobs can’t seem to grasp the concept of how their job operates.

In this story, a man explained why his wife is upset with him for not getting back to her when she texted him while he was busy on a job.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for not texting my wife for 5 hours? “I am away from home and my family for almost a week, managing an event where the days are long and hectic. I run from one thing to the next. I catch up with my wife/family in the lulls, which are infrequent. This went totally fine the first two days, where we had moments where we chatted, video called, I randomly check in etc. Yesterday was a particularly busy day, and I last text my wife at 6 PM. She sends me a short audio at 7:30, a picture at 8, and “r u alive?” at 10.

He was really busy!

I didn’t notice the last text until 11, when I immediately replied, but the previous two messages I chose to ignore because I was busy and I figured I would simply answer later. I also left other messages and emails unread, including those of guests at the event, which I also figured could wait.

Oh, boy…

My wife erupted in a tirade, is now “done with me” (and has blocked me) because I am a “cold-hearted jerk” and she “doesn’t deserve this level of indifference”. In her defense, I do normally work until 6 when I’m at the office, but at these events we basically work around the clock. I thought this was obvious but let’s say benefit of the doubt that it’s not. AITA for consciously leaving my wife’s messages unopened and unreplied for this span of time? (she said she was worried but nevertheless never called me).”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was shocked.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader said he’s NTA.

This seems to be a bit of an overreaction…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a wife who wants out after learning her husband drained their child’s college savings to buy an old Ford Bronco.