The Breakup Invoice: Woman Demands Ex-Boyfriend Settle the Bill for Their European Trip

Imagine going on a big, wonderful trip with your partner. If you broke up after the trip, what would you do if you owed your ex money for the trip? Would you pay her back or walk away never to speak to her again?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he feels guilty about not paying his ex back. However, he’s tempted to simply never speak to her again.

What should he do? Let’s read all about it to decide.

AITAH for ghosting my GF of 8 years and not giving her money for our trip? So about two months ago, me and my girlfriend of 8 years took a trip together to Europe for two weeks. It was an an amazing vacation and we had an incredible time, but after we returned she started acting increasingly distant from me. She went to a wedding and had a +1 but didn’t invite me or tell me about it until a few days before. Then she ignored my calls while I was away on a business trip and never texted or returned them until after I got back.

Why is she so upset?

When she finally picked up I asked her what happened (in a very nonchalant and non-accusatory way) and she didn’t give any sort of solid answer. When I pressed her about it (she always gets upset at me if I don’t call her back, even if it’s just like an hour later) she just screamed at me “I didn’t feel like talking to you! How about I never talk to you again!” And hung up. Tried calling her back, she didn’t pick up. Sent her a text a day or two later, no response.

He fell out of love with her.

At this point something inside me just kind of broke. Like, we’ve had fights way bigger than this and I’ve always tried to patch it up with her because I was head over heels for her… but this time, it was as if the “in love” feeling just vanished instantly. I think it was because her reaction was so.. unprovoked.

This time, he doesn’t answer.

Three weeks later she calls me and I freeze, I don’t pick up. She starts sending angry messages telling me I better pick up “or else” and accuses me of cheating (I didn’t). I don’t pick up because I know it’s going to be an absolute awful phone call. Another 2 weeks have passed. I’ve kind of accepted that the relationship is over.

There’s one thing he feels guilty about.

But I feel guilty about not paying her back for the trip (we used her card while traveling abroad because mine has a foreign transaction fee). The trip was expensive, about $20,000 total, $10,000 of which is already been split (stuff we booked before traveling). Essentially, I owe her roughly $5,000.

He’s wondering if he should pay her back.

Before the fight, I had mentioned, at least on 3 occasions, that we should sort out our finances for the trip, and if she wanted, she could send me her CC statement and I would sort through it myself and then pay her back. However she kept brushing it off and said we’d do it later. Regardless of how she acted, I’m a person that believes in always paying back what is owed asap and I’m feeling guilty about it. Like I literally will always Venmo people before they leave my sights. So my question is this… if we never talk again and I never pay her back, AITAH?

I’m really curious about why she suddenly turned on him. I don’t think he’s a jerk if he doesn’t pay her back. She hasn’t exactly asked for the money back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to pay her back.

Another person thinks paying her back is the right thing to do.

Here’s a theory about why she was upset.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to his ex.

She broke his heart, but he still owes her money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends are refusing to pay him back after he fronted the money for a group vacation.