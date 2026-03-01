March 1, 2026 at 5:46 am

Man’s Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now They’re Saying He’s Remembering Things Wrong

by Mila Cardozo

Man counting money

Being kind is one thing. But being too nice is a shortcut to being taken advantage of.

In this case, a man vents about how his so-called “friends” made him pay for their vacation and now refuse to pay him back.

It’s gashlighting 101.

Let’s see what he has to say.

I paid for everything on vacation and now they’re acting like I’m the one who ruined it

I covered the Airbnb, gas, groceries, and even two dinners out, all because everyone said “we’ll pay you back when we get home.”

Not a single one of them has paid me back.

When I brought it up, one friend said, “You seemed cool with it at the time.”

But it isn’t fair.

Like I was happy to spend $5.000 while everyone else lived rent-free?

Now they’re acting weird, saying I’m “being dramatic” about money.

But if you can’t afford the trip, don’t go.

And if someone fronts the cost, the bare minimum is paying them back.

I feel used.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

Screenshot 1 9fee7d Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

Yup.

Screenshot 2 d6e751 Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

This is a good idea.

Screenshot 3 f5d1bc Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

This is what he needs to do.

Screenshot 4 18f20e Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 5 326483 Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

Total frenemies.

Screenshot 6 76ab8c Mans Friends Let Him Pay For The Whole Vacation While Claiming They Would Pay Him Back, But Now Theyre Saying Hes Remembering Things Wrong

He needs to do something.

They think he’ll forget it and let them do it again.

