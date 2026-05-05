The Delivery Trap: Why This Neighborhood ‘Grump’ is Now Being Swamped With Orders He Never Placed

Imagine being a kid playing outside, but one neighbor is an annoying old man who yells at you for no reason. Would you stay away from him, or would you get revenge?

In this story, one person tells a story about his dad when his dad was boy. His dad had a grumpy old neighbor who yelled at him to do something productive. So he did, and the neighbor hated it.

Let’s read all the details.

You did not want to make my Dad mad XD My dad told me a story of when he was about 12. He lived in a culdesac and there was a neighbor that they did not get along with. He said he was the typical “You kids get off my lawn” guy and would always yell and holler at everyone.

His dad got revenge on the neighbor.

One day my dad and his brothers are just sitting outside their house talking and joking around when this man (who I assume lived next door) walks outside and shouts, “Why don’t y’all do something productive with your time instead of just sittin around!” My dad says, “Ok. Sure.” So he goes inside and gets his yellow pages phone book. He starts calling every taxi service, Chinese, and pizza delivery place to be at this guy’s house in hour. So my dad and his friends watch as car after car arrive at this address. Someone will walk up to his house, knock on the door, he’d open it and say, “No, I didn’t order any x.” Repeat and repeat and repeat.

It was chaos!

My dad said that the entire culdesac was a gridlock of cars. There were like ten delivery guys at his door and cabs were honking and honking and this man is shouting at the top of his lungs with shaking fists, “I DIDN”T ORDER ANY OF THIS! LEAVE ME ALONE!” “And the best part was that this is before caller id but he knew it was us, but he couldn’t prove it.” I love my Dad was much.

I can see how kids would find that really funny, but I feel bad for the delivery drivers who wasted their time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I feel bad for the delivery drivers too.

It really isn’t funny.

Another person agrees that this wasn’t funny.

But this person liked the story.

It was wasteful not funny

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is fed up with his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.