The Driveway Trap: Why a Repeat Parking Offender in New York Triggered an Explosive 2 AM Neighborhood Showdown

Living in harmony takes a little bit of courtesy and a whole lot of common sense, so blocking someone’s driveway at 2 AM is a pretty clear violation.

A NYC renter who had already given one polite warning came home late to find the same car blocking the entire driveway like the first conversation never happened.

He spent five minutes weighing his options before deciding that a ten-second doorbell blast was more reasonable than a tow truck, but not by much.

The offender stumbled out annoyed, but the renter was done being patient. The ensuing exchange was about as tense as you’d expect considering the circumstances.

This one’s worth reading to the end.

AITAH for waking up the whole family downstairs at 2 am because they thought they could park and block my driveway overnight I live in a duplex in NYC. We rent the downstairs. We’re chill and don’t mind their friends throwing parties or staying over as long as they respect the property and keep the noise down at night.

But despite their chillness, these neighbors kept pushing boundaries.

But a couple of months ago, one of their guys blocked the driveway around 7 PM. I asked him nicely to move it and not do it again, but he clearly didn’t care.

Then one night, everything came to a head.

Fast forward to a few days ago: I get dropped off at 2 AM and see his car completely blocking my driveway again, even going over a bit onto the neighbor’s side. I stood outside for five minutes debating whether to just have him ticketed and towed or wake up the whole house.

Finally, the renter made his decision.

I chose option 2 and blasted the doorbell for 10 seconds — this part because they do have a kid who goes to school the next day. They answered and I told her the car was blocking me and I needed to leave. It took the guy five minutes to come out and he was visibly ticked.

Clearly he didn’t take kindly to this intervention.

He was like, “You really have to wake everyone up for that?” and I told him that he’s blocking me in and I need to leave, and to do it again and I’ll have it towed. He said I’ll have to go pay for it and I told him to freaking watch me.

But this renter held their ground.

He kept cursing at me, so I said back and repeated, “That’s why you’re listening and moving your car right — yeah, keep it movin’ buddy.” The guy’s 40+ and I’m in college.

So finally the guy capitulated, but not without incident.

He moved it and I just walked back upstairs and watched the security cams. I knew he was ticked when he looked at the driveway and both cars were still there. AITA

He got the doorbell this time, but next time, the neighbor might not be so lucky.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Not only was this inconsiderate — it was also blatantly unlawful.

This behavior is pretty reprehensible.

When it comes to the competitiveness of parking in urban centers, there’s no room for politeness.

Had his car actually been towed, this neighbor would have been even more upset.

A polite warning, a ignored, and a 2 AM doorbell blast that woke up an entire household, and yet the oaf who caused it all has the audacity to come out annoyed?

There wasn’t much more this renter could do, all things considered. Even when pushed to the very edge, he still chose the more considerate option. Many others would have just called a tow truck without a second thought.

One redditor said it best: Either assert your space with all you got or let someone else take it from you.

All’s fair in love and parking.