“Their Time Is Up”: Couple Helps New Landlords Evict Terrible Neighbors Who Tormented Them for Years

Free at last!

Hallelujah!

Have you ever yelled those words (or something like them) to the sky because you were so unbelievably happy about something?

The man who wrote this story has and he explained why he and his wife rejoiced that way when their neighbors from hell finally moved away.

Take a look at what he had to say.

They’re FINALLY GONE! “It’s been almost exactly four years since my wife and I moved into our first (and so far, only) apartment. It’s a very humble three-level building split into four units. The area is fine, but this building definitely stands out as being ‘that’ house. The now-former occupants of the second floor, its own unit, are the reason why.

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

Since before we even got here, the yard was worse for wear. Miscellaneous items along the perimeter, and a random new one would be added to the front yard every so often. Things that don’t belong outside: a microwave once, then a car seat another…the list goes on. This would be a pattern from them and an important detail shortly. Their slovenly way of life was reflected in just about everything except their personal appearance.

That’s weird…

They look perfectly normal and even dress stylishly. If I saw them out and about as random passersby, I never would imagine that their actual home would be the equivalent of a rat’s nest (foreshadowing.) We live on the third floor, and the only means to access our door is by passing their side door that’s part of a very narrow staircase. Throughout the years, we’d catch glimpses of the inside, and every-single-time it looked like the wildest party was just thrown the night before. They were just content with living in clutter. The inside of their cars was no different. On that note, despite there being only two adults in the home and a single teenager, they somehow managed to accumulate quite a collection over the years. This includes a disabled oldie that we first met living on the curb but was then moved to the side of the small driveway where it remains even today–the day they’ve finally left. More on this soon. Flashback to our first few months; we quickly came up with a nickname for this family–the “F-Bombers.”

These people are something else…

They earned that because of the very loud and animated fights they would have inside their apartment, which would sometimes even audibly and physically spill out into the street. Many-a-time, one would be screaming at the other with one being outside and the other inside. I can even recall one holiday night, well after midnight, where we were awoken to the girlfriend having fisticuffs with her twin sister while the boyfriend, who was very intoxicated, tried to break it up. While the fighting eased up as the years went on, their horrible ways did not. The landlord, or should I say, the property management company, eventually cleaned up the yard during our second year. Boyfriend F-Bomber got into an argument with the cleanup crew the day they came, asking (very loudly, of course), “Why are you even doing this?!” Thankfully, his protest was ignored, and at last, our tiny little yard finally started to look like a proper one. That didn’t last too long, though. The random deposits of various items and furniture continued. One morning, while going downstairs, we were quickly interrupted by a series of large items almost completely blocking the staircase. Remember; it’s our only means of access.

Jerks!

They had an entirely separate entrance all to themselves and so decided to use ours as storage. Those items stayed stuffed in for about a week before my wife and I eventually hummed them out to the back of the yard. They were conveniently moved shortly after that…wonder why? That same property management company was notified the morning we discovered the junk, and their solution for it was to advise us to “talk about it with your neighbor.” See, we tried that strategy many times. But always the blame was shifted, and never was there ever an apology. This really came to a head when they decided to get a puppy…a pit bull puppy. I have nothing against the breed, but I vividly remember the day I pulled up to the building and saw them playing with him in the yard. My blood boiled; I was seething. I knew this was going to be awful, and boy was it.

Wow…this is so gross…

Within days, there were droppings all over…of course, our side of the yard. The only access to our staircase. It’s also the biggest portion of the yard, so I guess they figured it was the optimal place for him. Another note was written to them, and it was met with the half-hearted attempt at blaming the first-floor occupants. Funny, we met that family with dogs already, and their door was on the opposite side of the building. Never had a problem before now. Most curious. This would be an ongoing problem right on up into this year, when, after taking pictures of the droppings practically on the walkway, we were met with the most jovial reply of: “Argue with yourselves!” Remember what I said about their car collection?

Yikes…

Well, as the years have gone on, the highest number of cars they were in possession of at once became six. The oldie was joined by the girlfriend’s sister’s disabled car last winter, which sat at the opposite end of the driveway for 7 months. This became the biggest headache in the world as frequent heavy snowfall this season resulted in a series of extended street parking bans. Thus, the use of the limited driveway was required. And yet there were many days where my wife and I opted to stay elsewhere, as there was simply no space between all the units–all because of the F-Bombers. I can go on, but it all really amounts to these being awful, nasty, no-good, inconsiderate people. Diplomacy was met with ire, and all they really knew how to do was just be the worst version of themselves. They truly are the embodiment of ‘main character syndrome’–literally nothing and no one else matters, as far as they’re concerned. But, after all these years of it seeming like they’d never face any consequences…after countless letters to them, emails to management, and even a call to the police a few weeks ago–they’re finally gone. See, our building was sporadically put up for sale at the top of the spring. The actual landlord reached out to all the tenants for the first time ever. He had always been in the shadows; we never dealt with him directly or really even knew him, as the property management company handled everything. The sale was very unnerving as no one could give a straight answer, especially as it related to the fate of all the tenants.

Smell ya later!

Well, we’re all still here…except that family. The new owners, a couple, seem genuinely sweet, and for now, all communication is directly to them. When we first met in-person, it took all of 30 seconds for us to discuss that family. They promised us the situation was being handled, especially considering the amazing people got themselves infested with mice (thankfully, it hasn’t spread to the other units.) Here we are, almost three months after the sale, and now the F-Bombers are O-U-T out! The new owners made it their mission that this would be the case.

What a relief!

It’s safe to say that had this sale not gone through, the F-Bombers would likely still be here. We gleefully watched them throw their seemingly endless sea of stuff into their cars. It took about four days, but as I’m writing this, they finally pulled away for presumably the final time a few hours ago. I went down to the street just to make sure…no lights. Nothing in the windows. Tonight, there’s been no stomping as they trot up their staircase like horses… Finally. This building still looks ‘ehhhh.’ But, maybe, just maybe, now some real TLC can finally be put into it that won’t be undone within a week. The cancer has been extracted. I’m ecstatic, but I’ll be real; I’m morbidly curious as to where they’ve ended up… May you too eventually be rid of your no-good neighbors…”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

And this reader weighed in.

Hip, hip, hooray!

Ahhh, what a feeling this must’ve been.

Sometimes, good things do happen to good people!

Thank goodness they don’t have to deal with these horrible neighbors anymore!